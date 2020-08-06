AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 3803 Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) @aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer Group B through Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 for AIIMS New Delhi and all-new AIIMS, as per available vacancies in the respective AIIMS. Interested candidates holding the required qualification can register themselves at aiimsexams.org upto 18 August 2020 up to 5 PM.

A total of 3803 Vacancies have been announced for Nursing Officer and the online application link has been activated at aiimsexams.org. Willing candidates can check the vacancy segregation, eligibility, selection criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 August 2020

Exam Date: 1 September 2020

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

AIIMS New Delhi - 597 Posts

AIIMS Bathinda - 600 Posts

AIIMS Deogarh - 150 Posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur - 100 Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur - 176 Posts

AIIMS Kalyani - 600 Posts

AIIMS Mangalagiri - 140 Posts

AIIMS Nagpur - 100 Posts

AIIMS Patna - 200 Posts

AIIMS Rae Bareli - 594 Posts

AIIMS Raipur - 246 Posts

AIIMS Rishikesh - 300

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute/ University or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable.

Age Limit: Between 18-30 Years (Age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2020 Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test scheduled to be held on 1 September 2020.

How to apply for AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2020

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode through AIIMS web site www.aiimsexams.org from 05 August 2020 to 18 August 2020 up to5:00 P.M. No documents including the Registration Slip of on-line application form are required to be sent in Physical form. However, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of registration slip with them, along with proof of payment for their record.

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2020 Application Fee