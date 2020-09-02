AIIMS Admit Card 2020 out @aiimsexams.org, Check AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET) Admit Card 2020 Download Link Here

AIIMS Admit Card 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released Nursing Officer (NORCET) Admit Card 2020 on its website. All candidates who applied for AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 can now download the admit card through the official website of aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS NORCET 2020 will now hold on 8 September 2020 for recruitment of Nursing Officer, Store Keeper (Drugs) & Store Keeper (General), which were earlier scheduled to be held on 01st September 2020 (Tuesday). Candidates can download AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET) by entering their candidate id, password and captcha code on the official website.

All candidates are advised to download AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET) 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.aiimsexams.org. AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET)Admit Card is flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the candidate’s login. The candidate requires to enter the id, password, captcha code and click on the submit button. Then, AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET) Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen. Candidates can download AIIMS Nursing Officer (NORCET) Admit Card 2020 and save for the future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 2020 shall be of 3 hrs for 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. The qualifying marks in the Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 4629 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officers in various departments. Selection will be made in order of merit as per NORCET Score in any AIIMS. Qualified/Selected candidates are subject to multi-stage document verification in online/offline mode as prescribed including verification by respective AIIMS from original & others.