Motilal Nehru College DU Recruitment 2022 for Jr Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online

Motilal Nehru College (University of Delhi) is hiring 18 Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Semi Professional Assistant, Assistant (UDC), Laboratory Assistant (Physics Department), Junior Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Library Attendant.

Motilal Nehru College Recruitment 2021 Notification: Motilal Nehru College (University of Delhi) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Semi Professional Assistant, Assistant (UDC), Laboratory Assistant (Physics Department), Junior Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Library Attendant.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 01 January 2022 and send the application upto 03 January 2022.

Motilal Nehru College Notification Download

Online Application Link

General Instructions

Corrigendum

Important Date

Last Date For Online Application - 01 January 2022

Last Date for submitting print-out of Application - 03 January 2022

Motilal Nehru College Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Senior Assistant - 2 Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) - 1 Semi Professional Assistant - 1 Assistant (UDC) - 2 Laboratory Assistant (Physics Department) - 3 Junior Assistant - 2 Laboratory Attendant - 4 Library Attendant - 2

Motilal Nehru College Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr Personal Assistant - Graduation and 3 years of experience.

Sr Assistant - Graduate or PG with working knowledge of computer

Assistant: Graduate From a Recognized University in any subject with good Working Knowledge of Computer.

Junior Assistant: Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) From Recognized Board. Having a typing speed of 35 WPM in English and 30 WPM in Hindi.

Library Attendant: Class 10th Pass from any state education board or government Recognized Institute and certificate in Library Science.

Laboratory Attendant: Should have Passed Matriculation 10th Class with Science.

Lab Assistant - 10+2 with relevant science subject or Graduation in relevant subject

Semi Professional Assistant - Graduation. B.Lib.Sc/B.L.I.Sc

Sr Technical Assistant - B.E/B.Tech in CS/Computer Engineering/Computer Technology/IT/Electronics/Electrical/Electronics and Communication

Selection Process for Motilal Nehru College Non Teaching Posts

Candidates will selection based on written tests/typing Tests.

How to Apply for Motilal Nehru College Non Teaching Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online for Motilal Nehru College Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 on or before 01 January 2022. After applying online, candidates will be required to submit print out of online application along with documents “The Principal, Motilal Nehru College, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi: 110021” latest by 03 January 2022.

Application Fee:

For General/OBC Candidates Application Fee - Rs.250/-.

For SC/ST Candidates Application Fee - Rs.100/-.