MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply Now for 27 Assistant Manager Post

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Know here about MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 For 27 Assistant Manager Posts. Check eligibility and other details, how to apply, download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: : The MP Apex Bank (MP Rajya Sahkari Bank) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Officer Grade(Assistant Manager) in various trades. There are a total of 27 vacancies to be filled in MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MP Apex Bank @ https://apexbank.in/ for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying. All the vacancies are provisional in nature and no. of actual vacancies may vary according to the requirement of the bank.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Officer Grade.

MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 : Important Dates

Below are given important dates of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023

Online Registration Start date 21 March 2023 Last date to apply 20 April 2023 Tentative Date for online test To Be Announced Date Of Call Letter Download 7 days before exam date Date Of Result Declaration To Be Announced

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Managers has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of MP Apex Bank https://apexbank.in/

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023. The Application Fees is Rs.1200/- for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.900/- for SC/ST/PH Candidates.

Steps to fill Application Form

Step 1: Visit the Bank’s website and click on the link “Recruitment of 27 posts of different categories of Officer Grade in M.P. State Cooperative Bank”

Step 2: Enter basic information in the online

application form.

Step 3: Upload the photograph and signature.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to carefully fill the form and also verify the details filled in the online application.

Candidates can also apply from the direct link given below

MP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2023

The list of vacancies in the MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Post Name No. of Vacancy Asstt. Manager Finance/Accounts 15 Others 12 Total 27

For Details of vacant post and category wise vacancy read official notification.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection shall be based upon shortlisting of candidates based on both online written examination and Interview Given below is the detailed scheme of examination.

Online Examination : The candidates will have to appear for Online Examination of a total 200 marks. The pattern of online test is as follows :

Sl. No Name of Test Maximum Marks No. of Questions Medium of Exam 1 Professional Knowledge 40 40 Eng/Hindi 2 Reasoning 40 40 Eng/Hindi 3 English Language 40 40 English 4 General Awareness 40 40 Eng/Hindi 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Eng/Hindi Total 200 200

For every wrong answer, 0.25 % marks shall be deducted

Interview: Candidates who will clear the Online examination will be called for an interview. There will be 200 marks for written examination and 20 marks will be reserved for interview.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age limit shall be 18 years and maximum age will be 35 years. Relaxation shall be given as per government rules.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post Name Qualification Asstt. Manager Finance/Accounts CA/CFA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)/B.Com/M.Com from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I) B.E/BTech(Computer Science)/Computer Application from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR MCA from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

For details of other posts check notification.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023

Post Name Salary (Asstt.Manager) Pay scale 70020-118720

Candidates are advised to duly check all details before applying for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023. The online examination shall be conducted on the following examination centres of Madhya Pradesh: - 1. Bhopal 2. Indore 3. Gwalior 4. Jabalpur 5. Ujjain 6. Sagar