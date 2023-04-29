MP Board Result 2023 Today? Know List of Websites to Check MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Results

MP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023 will be released soon. The official date and time announcement is still awaited. Students can check the list of websites to check MPBSE results 2023 here.

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the classes 10th and 12th result anytime soon now. According to some media reports, it is expected to be released today or by next week. Last year, MPBSE announced classes 10th and 12th result on April 29, therefore, this year too media reports says that it will be released today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding that.

Students can check their MP Board results by using their roll numbers. The result link will be activated at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. Last year, the overall pass percentage of 59.54% has been recorded for class 10th. A total of 9,31,860 students appeared in the exam. Of which 56.84% of boys and 62.47% of girls passed. In class 12th, 6,29,381 students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 72.72%.

Where To Check MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2023?

The class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27, 2023 whereas class 12th board exams were held from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Check below the list of websites on which students can check their MPBSE marks

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

Is there any mobile app where students can check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Apart from the above mentioned official websites, the results can also be checked on the mobile apps given below. Students will have to download the mobile applications from the Google Play store to check their marks:

MPBSE MOBILE App

MP Mobile App

How To Check MP Board Result 2023 For Classes 10th and 12th Online?

Students can check their result on the official website. Go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MP 10th, 12th result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpbse.nic.in, mpresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find MP Board result links for classes 10th, 12th

Step 3: Click on the link, a login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the login window, enter the required details

Step 5: Submit it and the MP board result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of online result marksheet to refer to later

