MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: Check Exam Shifts, Timings, and Test Centres Here

MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has published the MP Excise Constable 2025 notification. They announced 253 vacancies for Excise Constable posts. Candidates will be selected through an online written exam, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). The application process is now over. The Board will start the first stage of recruitment, the online written exam, which is scheduled for 5th July 2025. MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced the MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 for candidates looking to join the state’s Excise Department. This is a great opportunity for those seeking a government job in Madhya Pradesh. Below are the important details about the recruitment:

Feature Details Organization Name Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Post Name Excise Constable Total Vacancies 253 (including 5 backlog posts) Job Category Government Jobs Exam Date 5th July 2025 Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Selection Process Online Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Job Location Madhya Pradesh Official Website esb.mp.gov.in or esb.mponline.gov.in MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 along with key details about exam centers and timings. The exam is set to begin on 5th July 2025 in multiple cities across Madhya Pradesh.

MP Excise Constable Exam Shifts and Timings The MP Excise Constable exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. Check the detailed schedule for different shifts below: Exam Date Shift Reporting Time Exam Time 5th July 2025 Shift I 7:00 am to 8:00 am 9:00 am to 11:00 am Shift II 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm MP Excise Constable Exam Cities According to the official notice, the MP Excise Constable exam will be held in the following cities: Balaghat

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Khandwa

Neemuch

Ratlam

Rewa

Sagar

Satna

Sidhi

Ujjain MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 process includes several key dates that all applicants should know. The registration for the MP Excise Constable Vacancy 2025 closed on 1st March 2025, and the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has confirmed the exam date as 5th July 2025.

Candidates can check an overview of all the important dates in the table below: Event Date Online Application Start Date 15th February 2025 Last Date to Apply 1st March 2025 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 1st March 2025 Error Correction Window 15th February to 8th March 2025 MP Excise Constable Admit Card Release 4th July 2025 MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 From 5th July 2025 onwards What After MP Excise Constable Exam? After appearing for the MP Excise Constable Exam 2025, candidates who qualify in the online written test will move on to the next stages of the selection process. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST), where their height, chest, and other physical measurements will be checked against the required standards. Candidates who pass the PST will then take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess their fitness levels through running and other physical tasks.