MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: Check Exam Shifts, Timings, and Test Centres Here

MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: MP Excise Constable Exam will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) on July 05th, 2025. Candidates will go through a written exam, PST, PET, and document verification. Candidates can key dates, shift timings, and exam centers across Madhya Pradesh in this article.

Jul 4, 2025, 13:53 IST
MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has published the MP Excise Constable 2025 notification. They announced 253 vacancies for Excise Constable posts. Candidates will be selected through an online written exam, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). 

The application process is now over. The Board will start the first stage of recruitment, the online written exam, which is scheduled for 5th July 2025.

MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced the MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 for candidates looking to join the state’s Excise Department. This is a great opportunity for those seeking a government job in Madhya Pradesh. Below are the important details about the recruitment:

Feature

Details

Organization Name

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name

Excise Constable

Total Vacancies

253 (including 5 backlog posts)

Job Category

Government Jobs

Exam Date

5th July 2025

Exam Mode

Online

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Selection Process

Online Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in or esb.mponline.gov.in

MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 along with key details about exam centers and timings. The exam is set to begin on 5th July 2025 in multiple cities across Madhya Pradesh.

MP Excise Constable Exam Shifts and Timings

The MP Excise Constable exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. Check the detailed schedule for different shifts below:

Exam Date

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Time

5th July 2025

Shift I

7:00 am to 8:00 am

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Shift II

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

MP Excise Constable Exam Cities

According to the official notice, the MP Excise Constable exam will be held in the following cities:

  • Balaghat

  • Bhopal

  • Gwalior

  • Indore

  • Jabalpur

  • Khandwa 

  • Neemuch

  • Ratlam

  • Rewa

  • Sagar

  • Satna

  • Sidhi

  • Ujjain

MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 process includes several key dates that all applicants should know. The registration for the MP Excise Constable Vacancy 2025 closed on 1st March 2025, and the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has confirmed the exam date as 5th July 2025.

Candidates can check an overview of all the important dates in the table below:

Event

Date

Online Application Start Date

15th February 2025

Last Date to Apply

1st March 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

1st March 2025

Error Correction Window

15th February to 8th March 2025

MP Excise Constable Admit Card Release

4th July 2025

MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025

From 5th July 2025 onwards

What After MP Excise Constable Exam?

After appearing for the MP Excise Constable Exam 2025, candidates who qualify in the online written test will move on to the next stages of the selection process.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST), where their height, chest, and other physical measurements will be checked against the required standards. Candidates who pass the PST will then take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess their fitness levels through running and other physical tasks.

Candidates who successfully clear both the PST and PET will be invited for Document Verification. They must present original certificates and documents to confirm their eligibility.

After completing all these stages will the final MP Excise Constable Merit List be prepared.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the salary of an MP Excise Constable?
    +
    MP Excise Constables receive a starting basic pay of ₹19,500, with a total salary package ranging up to ₹62,000 per month.
  • What is the last date for MP Constable vacancy 2025?
    +
    The final date to apply for the MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 was 1st March 2025 

