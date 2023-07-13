MP PAT Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cutoff

MP PAT Cut Off 2023: Get the expected MP PAT cutoff marks here. Check the qualifying marks for each category from the previous year, the exam analysis and the difficulty level

MP PAT Expected Cut off 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has conducted the MP PAT 2023. The MP PAT exam was conducted on July 11 and July 12, 2023.

According to various sources, the MP PAT 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Candidates can check here the expected MP PAT Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

The MP PAT is conducted every year for the admission of candidates into various agriculture courses offered in state universities and colleges

Expected MP PAT Cut Off 2023

The MP PAT cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for MP PAT 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.







Category Gender Male Female UR 110 -115 90-95 EWS 105-109 103-106 OBC 104-107 89-93 SC 93-97 78-82 ST 81-86 76-79

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the MP PAT Cut Off?

MP PAT Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. MPPEB has conducted the examination for a total of 854 vacancies for the post of VDO (Village Development Officer).

Factors Determining MP PAT Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the MP PAT 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

MP PAT 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for MP PAT 2022 as released by the recruitment authority for B.SC Agriculture and B.Tech candidates







B.Sc Agriculture Category Gender Male Female UR 101.67 84.94 EWS 101.4 – OBC 101.46 86.43 SC 90.52 75.46 ST 78.53 70.89

MP PAT Question Paper

MP PAT's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The MP PAT question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.