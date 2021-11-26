MP PAT Admit Card 2021 Soon @peb.mp.gov.in: Check Exam Date Here

MP PAT Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon release the admit card for Pre-Agriculture Test on its website (peb.mp.gov.in).

MP PAT Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon release the admit card for Pre-Agriculture Test on its website (peb.mp.gov.in). MP PAT Exam will be held on 08 December 2021 (Wednesday). Earlier, the exam is scheduled to be held from 05 to 07 December 2021.

MP PAT Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be of 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking:

Course Subjects Total Questions Time B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture, B.Tech agriculture Physics 50 3 hours Chemistry 50 Maths 100 B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture Agriculture -1 100 Agriculture – 2 and 3 100 B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture Physics 50 Chemistry 50 Biology 100 B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture Physics 50 Chemistry 50 Agriculture 100

MPPEB had published the notification for Pre-Agriculture Test in the month of October 2021. Online applications were invited from 12 October to 26 October 2021.