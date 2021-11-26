Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MP PAT Admit Card 2021 Soon @peb.mp.gov.in: Check Exam Date Here

Created On: Nov 26, 2021 16:33 IST
MP PAT Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon release the admit card for Pre-Agriculture Test on its website (peb.mp.gov.in). MP PAT Exam will be held on 08 December 2021 (Wednesday). Earlier, the exam is scheduled to be held from 05 to 07 December 2021.

MP PAT Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be of 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking:

Course

Subjects

Total Questions

Time

B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture, B.Tech agriculture

Physics

50

3 hours

Chemistry

50

Maths

100

B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture

Agriculture -1

100

Agriculture – 2 and 3

100

B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture

Physics

50

Chemistry

50

Biology

100

B.Sc. agriculture, B.Sc. forestry, B.Sc. horticulture

Physics

50

Chemistry

50

Agriculture

100

MPPEB had published the notification for Pre-Agriculture Test in the month of October 2021. Online applications were invited from 12 October to 26 October 2021.

