MP SET Admit Card 2023: Check Link to Download MPSET Hall Ticket on mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is to release the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) today i.e. on 18 August 2023. Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. The link will be uploaded to the website of the commission.
MP SET Admit Card Download Link
The admit card can also be downloaded from this page. The candidates can check the answer link here.
|MP SET Admit Card
|Check Download Link
The admit card will contain the applicant's photograph, the applicant's signature, exam date, time, and venue, the Exam code, the subject(s) applied for, the Category of the applicant, DOP code, Roll number and all important Instructions.
MP SET Exam Details
Here are details about the MP SET 2023 exam:
- The exam will be held on August 27, 2023.
- The exam will be conducted in two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.
- Paper 1 will be of 100 questions for 100 marks and will be held for 1 hour.
- Paper 2 will be of 100 questions for 200 marks and will be held for 2 hours.
- The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode.
Steps to Download MP SET Admit Card 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of MPPEB - mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'Admit Card' link
Step 3: Enter the details
Step 4: Download MP SET Call Letter