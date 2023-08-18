MP SET Admit Card 2023: Check Link to Download MPSET Hall Ticket on mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET Admit Card 2023 to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check Direct Download Link for MPSET Hall Ticket, Steps to Download the call letter, exam date and important details here.

MP SET Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is to release the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) today i.e. on 18 August 2023. Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. The link will be uploaded to the website of the commission.

The admit card will contain the applicant's photograph, the applicant's signature, exam date, time, and venue, the Exam code, the subject(s) applied for, the Category of the applicant, DOP code, Roll number and all important Instructions.

MP SET Exam Details

Here are details about the MP SET 2023 exam:

The exam will be held on August 27, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 will be of 100 questions for 100 marks and will be held for 1 hour.

Paper 2 will be of 100 questions for 200 marks and will be held for 2 hours.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode.

Steps to Download MP SET Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of MPPEB - mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download MP SET Call Letter