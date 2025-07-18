MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 18, 2025, 17:56 IST

MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has launched a major recruitment drive under MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025 drive. A total of 18,650 Teachers vacancies are to be filled under the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments across the state. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts from 18 July 2025. The last date to apply for these posts is 01 August 2025 at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can find all the crucial details about the recruitment drive here including application process, important dates, application fee, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification

Detailed advertisements regarding MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025 are available on the official website of MPESB. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below.

MPESB Notification 2025 PDF Download Link 

MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)has commenced the online application process for MP TET Varg 3 (Primary Teacher) 2025 across the state. Below are the overview for the recruitment process- 2025:

MP TET Teacher Recruitment 2025
Exam Name MP TET Varg 3 (Primary Teacher) 2025
Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
Departments School Education & Tribal Affairs Department
Vacancy 18650 vacancies
Application Start Date 18 July 2025
Application Last Date 01 August 2025
Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed MP Primary TET 2020 or 2024, having valid qualifying marks and should have met any one of the qualifications as mentioned in the notification.

How to Apply for MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online registration system on the official website. After following the guidelines given below, you can apply for these posts.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board esb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the online application link
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please take a printout of it for future reference.

