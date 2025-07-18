MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has launched a major recruitment drive under MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025 drive. A total of 18,650 Teachers vacancies are to be filled under the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments across the state. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts from 18 July 2025. The last date to apply for these posts is 01 August 2025 at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can find all the crucial details about the recruitment drive here including application process, important dates, application fee, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification

Detailed advertisements regarding MP TET Varg 3 Notification 2025 are available on the official website of MPESB. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below.