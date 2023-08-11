MP Board 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Biotechnology Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest Intermediate  curriculum for the session 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science  on the website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of 6 units. The MPBSE 12th class Biotechnology written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article. 

MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 marks each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions

Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24

  • Chapter-1: Protein and Gene Manipulation
  • Chapter -2: Recombinant DNA Technology
  • Chapter-3: Genomics and Bioinformatics
  • Chapter-4: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications
  • Chapter-5: Plant Cell Culture and Applications
  • Chapter-6: Animal Cell Culture and Applications

MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2023-24

