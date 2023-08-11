MP Board 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Biotechnology Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest Intermediate curriculum for the session 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science on the website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of 6 units. The MPBSE 12th class Biotechnology written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.
Also Check:
MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24
MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Question Paper Pattern 2023-24
Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 marks each
Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions
Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24
- Chapter-1: Protein and Gene Manipulation
- Chapter -2: Recombinant DNA Technology
- Chapter-3: Genomics and Bioinformatics
- Chapter-4: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications
- Chapter-5: Plant Cell Culture and Applications
- Chapter-6: Animal Cell Culture and Applications
MP Board Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
Download MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
|
Download MPBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF