MPHC Answer Key 2022 for Steno and Assistant Released @mphc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

MPHC Answer Key 2022 Download: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the answer key of prelims exam for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) on mphc.gov.in. Candidates can download Madhya Pradesh High Court Answer Key through the link below:

MPHC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article. The candidate can download MPHC Steno Answer Key and MPHC Assistant Answer Key 2022 below:

MPHC Grade 3 Exam was held on 22 February 2022 (Tuesday) at seven districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

How to Download MPHC Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in

Click on 'Recruitment / Result' Section given at the left side of the homepage

Click on ‘ - Proposed Model Answer Keys alongwith question papers(Shift-wise), notification regarding online preliminary exam to the post of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. year-2021 held on 22.02.2022 and format of objection. ’

Download MPHC Answer Key PDF