MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card 2023 Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Here

MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) provided the admit card to the candidates who applied for Group-2 Sub Group -3 Posts and are appearing in the exam on 20 February 2023. MPPEB Admit Card Link is available on its official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. Such candidates can download MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card from the website of the board or through MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card Link provided in this article.

MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card - Click Here

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. They should bring their original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate should compulsorily paste the self attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.



Mock Test is available on the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. Candidates can enter in the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process.

After the completion of online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen. Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited. Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.

How to Download MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card 2023 ?