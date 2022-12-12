MPPEB Training Officer Admit Card 2022 (Released) at peb.mp.gov.in: Check Download Link

MPPEB Training Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test - 2022 on its official website. MPPEB is set to conduct the written test for the post of ITI Training Officer from 16 December 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the ITI Training Officer posts can download their Admit Card from the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

However the direct link to download the Training Officer Admit Card 2022 is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Link to Download: MPPEB Training Officer Admit Card 2022





MPPEB will be conducting the written exam for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training officer) Recruitment Test - 2022 from 16 to 24 December 2022. Exam will be conducted in two session-From 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and from 2.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

In a bid to download the MPPEB Training Officer Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No and Date of Birth and name of the subject to the link on the home page.

You will have to paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card to enter in the examination hall. Candidate will have to bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre with the Admit Card.

How to Download MPPEB Training Officer Admit Card 2022

