MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update: Download Call Letter @mppsc.nic.in, Interview from Sep 27

MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview admit card for Medical Officer Posts. All such candidates who have applied for the Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 can download the Medical Officer Interview Admit Card from today i.e. 20 September 2021 from its official website-i.e.mponline.gov.in.



It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the Interview for Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 from 27 September 2021 onwards. Interview will be held from 27 September to 11 November 2021 for total 575 Medical Officer Posts.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for Medical Officer Posts can download their Interview Call Letter from 20 September 2021 from the official website of MPPSC.

All those who will appear for MPPSC Medical Officer Interview will have to appear sharp at 10.00 A.M. on the day of their Interview at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to produce their COVID Vaccination Certificate at the time of Interview.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can check the details MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update available on the official website of MPPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update