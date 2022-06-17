MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022: Check Shift Timings, Exam Instructions and COVID Guidelines

Download MPPSC PSC Admit Card 2022. Candidates must bring the call letter with photograph affixed along with currently valid Photo identity proof in original. Remember to follow social distancing mode of exam-related instructions.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Exam Instructions: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC Prelims Admit Card has been released for download from 10th June to 19th June 2022.

In the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, candidates will have two papers of 200 marks each. One has to qualify Prelims to be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Questions will be asked from General Studies and General Aptitude Test.

In this article, we have shared the Shift Timings, Exam Instructions and COVID Guidelines for MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Shift Timings

Paper Shift Timing General Studies 10 am to 12 pm (noon) General Aptitude Test 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm

Also Read: MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Also Read: MPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) Two black ball point pens

(vi) Exam-related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

Also Read: MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Preparation Strategies to Score High

MPPSC Admit Card 2021

MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021

(i) Candidates can click on the direct link to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 or visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the same.

(ii) Candidates will be required to keep their registration number (which they have received after submitting their applications) and date of birth details ready before starting the Admit Card download process.

(iii) Visit the official website of MPPSC. Click on the Admit Cards tab located on the right side of the official website. A new window will open.

(vi) Click on the ‘Link’ icon under the title ‘Admit Card - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021’. Again, a new window will open.

(v) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format requested along with verification code to login. Download the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of the Admit Card to carry to the exam hall as well as further stages.

MPPSC Admit Card 2022 Download Link