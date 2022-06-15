MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Preparation Strategies to Score High

Download MPPSC PSC Admit Card 2022. Check best 5 last-minute tips to score high in General Studies and General Aptitude Test in State Service and State Forest Prelims Exam.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Preparation Strategies: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC Prelims Admit Card has been released for download from 10th June to 19th June 2022.

In the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, candidates will have two papers of 200 marks each. One has to qualify Prelims to be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Questions will be asked from General Studies and General Aptitude Test.

In this article, we have shared the Best Last Minute Preparation Strategies to Score High in MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Best Preparation Strategies

How to Prepare for MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam?

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the four alternatives to a question, only one will be the correct answer. The total time for each paper will 2 Hours. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

2. Practice previous years’ question papers

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ questions papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs, etc. Utilise the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, accuracy. Set up a timer of 2 hours 30 minutes and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

3. There will be no negative marking, Achieve Qualifying Marks

There will be no negative marking. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying 2 marks, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet. Candidates are supposed to achieve the qualifying marks in MPPSC Prelims 2022.

Category of the candidate Minimum Qualifying Marks (in percentage) General/unreserved 40% ST 30% SC 30% OBC 30% PwD 30%

4. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation strategies

Candidates should focus on the revision of important topics. They should also focus on the breakup of marks allotted to each subject. The content section carries more weightage than the pedagogy. However, one should still prepare the pedagogy section thoroughly. Candidates should not dive deep into topics they come across while revising the important topics. Try to stick to what you have learned throughout and avoid taking up new topics.

Three Key Things to Prepare:

(i) Static GK

(ii) Current Affairs (past 6-8 months)

(iii) Madhya Pradesh-specific topics (Refer MPPSC Prelims Syllabus)

Candidates are advised to cover all topics under these subjects as mentioned below:

State Service Exam: General Studies (Paper-1)

1. History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh 2. History of India 3. Geography of Madhya Pradesh 4. Geography of World and India 5. Constitutional System and Economy of Madhya Pradesh 6. Constitution Government and Economy of India 7. Science and Technology 8. Current International and National Affairs 9. Information and Communication Technology 10. National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies

State Forest Service Exam: General Studies (Paper-1)

1. General Science and Environment 2. Current Events of National & International Importance 3. History of India and Independent India 4. Geography of India 5. Indian Polity and Economy 6. Sports 7. Geography. History and Culture of MP 8. Polity and Economy of MP 9. Information and Communication Technology 10. Acts

General Aptitude Test (Common for both State Service and State Forest Service)

Comprehension Interpersonal Skills including communication skills Logical Reasoning and analytical ability Decision-making and problem-solving General mental ability Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level) Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Note: Question relating to Hindi Language Comprehension skill of Class X level will be tested through passages from Hindi language only without providing English Translation thereof in the question paper.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

MPPSC Admit Card 2021

MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021

(i) Candidates can click on the direct link to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 or visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the same.

(ii) Candidates will be required to keep their registration number (which they have received after submitting their applications) and date of birth details ready before starting the Admit Card download process.

(iii) Visit the official website of MPPSC. Click on the Admit Cards tab located on the right side of the official website. A new window will open.

(vi) Click on the ‘Link’ icon under the title ‘Admit Card - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021’. Again, a new window will open.

(v) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format requested along with verification code to login. Download the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of the Admit Card to carry to the exam hall as well as further stages.

