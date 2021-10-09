MPPSC Result 2021 Out for State Service and State Forest Exam: Download Score Card @mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Result 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam Result Link: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has activated the link of Score Card and OMR Sheet of State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates, who attended the Prelims Exam for SSE and SFE on 25 July 2021, can download MPPSC Pre Result from the MPPSC website i.e. mppsc.nic.in. MPPSC Result Link is given in this article. The candidates can download MPPSC Score Card and OMR Sheet from this article as well.

How to Download MPPSC Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, you will find a link which reads 'State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 - Score Card & OMR Sheet Download Link’

It will redirect to a new page - mppsconline.in

You need to login into your account using your roll number and date of birth

Download MPPSC State Service Scores and MPPSC Forest Service Scores

Candidates who are qualified in the prelims will appear for the mains exam.

MPPSC the State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 was held on 25 July 2021 in two shifts i.e. Paper I (General Studies) from 10 AM to 12 PM and for Paper-II (General Aptitude Test) from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM. MPPSC Answer Key was released on 27 July 2021.

The commission had invited application for a total of 345 vacancies under State Services SSE 2020 and for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS.