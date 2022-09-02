MPPSC VAS Provisional Answer Key 2021 (Out) at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Madhya Pradesh PSC has released the provisional answer key for the post of Veterinary Asst Surgeon on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPPSC VAS Provisional Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key for the post of Veterinary Asst Surgeon on its official website. Commission has conducted the Veterinary Asst Surgeon written exam on 28 August 2022 at different exam centers in the state. Candidates appeared in the Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts written exam can download Provisional Answer Key from the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

You can download the MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Provisional Answer Key 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon Provisional Answer Key 2021





Candidates can download the answer key PDF of the all the four sets including A/B/C/D for the subjects including General Studies and others.

You can download the answer key and match the same with your answers marked in the exam. You can raise your objections, if any in online mode as given on the official website. You will have to submit the details proof in support of your answer with the link on or before seven days of the publication of the answer key on the official website.

You can download the MPPSC VAS Provisional Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: MPPSC VAS Provisional Answer Key 2021