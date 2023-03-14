MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Recruitment Notification Out, Check How to Apply, Last Date, Fees, Eligibility & Other Details

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released Veterinary Assistant Surgeon notification. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding 80 vacancies of MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023.

MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the process for recruitment of MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons recruitment in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification before applying for the post. The official notification for MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 has been released and uploaded on the official MPPSC Website at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in. Forms for recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons is 10 April 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 9 May 2023. This year there are a total of 80 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of MPPSC.

MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Event Date Notification Out 13 March 2023 Start Date For Registration 10 April 2023 Last Date For Registration 09 May 2023

MPPSC VAS Notification 2023

Candidates can download the Official Notification from the link given below

Direct Link To Download the MPPSC VAS Recruitment 2023

How to Apply for MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023?

Candidates can apply online once the link has been activated. Candidates can check following steps to know how to apply

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on various application link of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Step 4: Carefully fill the form of MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and finally submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPSC VAS 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 80 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. For Details check notification.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023: Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification is a Graduate Degree In Veterinary Science. For other details see notification. Registration in Madhya Pradesh is Mandatory.

Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Salary

The salary for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons will be in the pay scale of 15600-39100+5400 Grade Pay.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the written OMR based exam and interview process. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.