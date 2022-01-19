MPRDC Recruitment 2022 for Managerial Posts, 126 Vacancies Notified

MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited is seeking a job opportunity for recruitment to the post of Manager, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Asstt. General Manager & Accountant. Interested candidates can submit online applications till 28 January 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date of online application: 28 January 2022
MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- General Manager - 2 Posts
- Dy. General Manager - 18 Posts
- Asstt. General Manager - 38 Posts
- Manager - 61 Posts
- Accountant - 7 Posts
MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- General Manager - Working on the post of superintendent engineer (civil) or equivalent in Govt./Semi Govt./PSU/Ltd. company.
- Dy. General Manager, Asstt. General Manager, Manager - B.E./B.Tech. in the concerned subject.
- Accountant - Commerce background with experience of working in Tally.
MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 25 to 64 years
MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The shortlisting of the candidates for interviews will be done on the basis of experience and higher qualifications. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in qualification, experience, and interview.
Download MPRDC Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for MPRDC Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 January 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
