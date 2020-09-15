MPSC AMVI Final Answer Key 2020 Released @mpsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelims Ans Key Here

MPSC AMVI Final Answer Key 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the final answer keys of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Preliminary Exam 2020. The candidates can download MPSC AMVI Prelims Final Answer Key Key from official website www.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC AMVI Final Answer Key Download Link is also given below. Candidates can check answers for all sets including Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D through the link.

MPSC AMVI Final Answer Key PDF Download

MPSC AMVI Exam 2020 was held on 15 March 2020 and the first answer key was release on 18 March 2020. The commission has also invited objection from the candidates upto 26 March 2020.

MPSC AMVI Result 2020

After considering all the answer, the commission has released the final answers of the exam. The candidates can check their probable result through final answer.

MPSC AMVI Result shall also be released soon by the commission on its official website.

How to Download MPSC Final Answer Key for AMVI ?

Go to the official website of MPSC - www.mpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘15/09/2002-2020- Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Preliminary Examination-2020 - Final Answer Key’, flashing on homepage under Recent News/Announcement MPSC AMVI Prelims Final Answer Key PDF will open on your screen Download Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key for future use

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, against advertisement number 02/2020, for a total of 240 vacancies. MPSC AMVI applications were invited from 17 January to 06 February 2020. .