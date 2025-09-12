RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 3225 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Last Date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to close the online registration window for the 1st Grade Teacher (School Lecturer) recruitment, 2025 today, 12 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their applications by midnight via the SSO Rajasthan portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in).
This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,225 posts across various subjects in Rajasthan’s School Education Department. The notification was released on 17 July 2025 and the application process started on 14 August 2025.Candidates should note eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification.
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Overview
|
Event
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
1st Grade Teacher / School Lecturer
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,225
|
Notification Released
|
17 July 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
14 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
12 September 2025
|
Age Limit
|
21-40 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Eligibility
|
Postgraduate degree in the concerned subject + B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri (or equivalent)
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online
Candidates who are interested and haven’t yet submitted their application must act immediately as today is the final day to register. Candidates can use the link provided below to register:
Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment
How to Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment
-
Visit the SSO Rajasthan portal or the RPSC official website.
-
If not already registered, complete your One Time Registration (OTR) using your Aadhaar or email address.
-
Using your OTR credentials, login to your account and look for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment link.
-
Fill in the application form with all required personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload the scanned documents such as photograph, signature and any other as specified in the notification.
-
Pay the application fee online via net banking / credit card / debit card / UPI or other accepted modes.
-
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee for final submission of their application form.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General (Unreserved) / Other State / OBC (Creamy Layer)
|
₹600
|
OBC / BC / Non‐Creamy / EWS
|
₹400
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
₹400
