RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 3225 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 12, 2025, 12:02 IST

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Last Date: The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 must apply by the end of today, 12 September 2025. Today is the last day to apply for the 1st Grade Teacher posts. Candidates can get the apply online link and other related information in this article.

Last Date to Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Last Date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to close the online registration window for the 1st Grade Teacher (School Lecturer) recruitment, 2025 today, 12 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their applications by midnight via the SSO Rajasthan portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,225 posts across various subjects in Rajasthan’s School Education Department. The notification was released on 17 July 2025 and the application process started on 14 August 2025.Candidates should note eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Overview

Event

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

1st Grade Teacher / School Lecturer

Total Vacancies

3,225

Notification Released

17 July 2025

Application Start Date

14 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

12 September 2025

Age Limit

21-40 years (relaxation for reserved categories)

Eligibility

Postgraduate degree in the concerned subject + B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri (or equivalent)

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online

Candidates who are interested and haven’t yet submitted their application must act immediately as today is the final day to register. Candidates can use the link provided below to register:

Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment

How to Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment

  • Visit the SSO Rajasthan portal or the RPSC official website.

  • If not already registered, complete your One Time Registration (OTR) using your Aadhaar or email address.

  • Using your OTR credentials, login to your account and look for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment link.

  • Fill in the application form with all required personal, educational, and contact details. 

  • Upload the scanned documents such as photograph, signature and any other as specified in the notification.

  • Pay the application fee online via net banking / credit card / debit card / UPI or other accepted modes.

  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee for final submission of their application form.

Category

Application Fee

General (Unreserved) / Other State / OBC (Creamy Layer)

₹600

OBC / BC / Non‐Creamy / EWS

₹400

SC / ST / PwD

₹400 

