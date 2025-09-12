RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 3225 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Last Date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to close the online registration window for the 1st Grade Teacher (School Lecturer) recruitment, 2025 today, 12 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their applications by midnight via the SSO Rajasthan portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,225 posts across various subjects in Rajasthan’s School Education Department. The notification was released on 17 July 2025 and the application process started on 14 August 2025.Candidates should note eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Overview