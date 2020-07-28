MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result 2019-20 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Check Roll Numbers of 3671 Qualified Candidates in Maharashtra Engineering Service Mains Exam

MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result 2019-20: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result of the mains exam Engineering Services (Civil). All those candidates who have appear in MPSC Civil Engineering Service Mains Exam can download MPSC Engineering Service Result from the official website of MPSC mpsc.gov.in
A total of 3671 candidates are qualified in the mains exam out of which 514 candidates qualified for Aurangabad Location, 404 for Mummbai, 692 for Nagpur and 2061 for Pune location. MPSC Engineering Service Result PDF Link is given below. The candidates can also check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates through the link:
MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result Download
MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result Notice
MPSC Engineering Service Cut-off for Civil Engineering Discipline:
The commission has also announced the cut-off of different categories. The candidates can check the cut of marks below:
Open
- GENERAL - 258
- FEMALE - 204
- SPORTS - 88
- AGAINST ORPHAN - 256
SC
- GENERAL - 172
- FEMALE - 138
- SPORTS - 66 AGAINST
- SPORTS - 168
ST
- GENERAL - 136
- FEMALE - 114
DT (A)
- GENERAL- 190
- FEMALE - 144
SBC
- GENERAL - 190
- FEMALE - 15
NT (C)
- GENERAL - 226
- FEMALE - 166
NT (D)
- GENERAL - 226
- FEMALE - 178
- SPORTS - 78
- AGAINST SPORTS - 224
NT(B)
- GENERAL - 172
- FEMALE - 144
- AGAINST SPORTS - 168
OBC
- GENERAL - 208
- FEMALE - 162
- SPORTS - 66
- AGAINST SPORTS - 206
SEBC
- GENERAL - 210
- FEMALE - 158
- SPORTS - 66
- AGAINST SPORTS - 206
EWS
- GENERAL - 126
- FEMALE - 100
- AGAINST FEMALE / SPORTS - 98
Divyang
- Hearing Impairment - 68
- Locomotor Disability Or Cerebral Palsy - 72
How to Download MPSC Civil Engineering Service Mains Result ?
- Visit the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination-2019 -Result’ available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page
- Download MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result 2019 PDF
- Check the roll numbers of qualified candidates in MPSC Civil Engineering Mains Exam
- Save the copy of PDF file for the future reference.
MPSC Engineering Service Exam was conducted on 24 November 2019 for the recruitment of 1161 Assistant Executive Engineer,Assistant Engineer, Sub-Divisional Water Conservation Officers and Water Conservation Officers.