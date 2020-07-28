MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result 2019-20 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Check Roll Numbers of 3671 Qualified Candidates in Maharashtra Engineering Service Mains Exam

MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result 2019-20: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result of the mains exam Engineering Services (Civil). All those candidates who have appear in MPSC Civil Engineering Service Mains Exam can download MPSC Engineering Service Result from the official website of MPSC mpsc.gov.in

A total of 3671 candidates are qualified in the mains exam out of which 514 candidates qualified for Aurangabad Location, 404 for Mummbai, 692 for Nagpur and 2061 for Pune location. MPSC Engineering Service Result PDF Link is given below. The candidates can also check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates through the link:

MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result Download

MPSC Civil Engineering Service Result Notice

MPSC Engineering Service Cut-off for Civil Engineering Discipline:

The commission has also announced the cut-off of different categories. The candidates can check the cut of marks below:

Open

GENERAL - 258

FEMALE - 204

SPORTS - 88

AGAINST ORPHAN - 256

SC

GENERAL - 172

FEMALE - 138

SPORTS - 66 AGAINST

SPORTS - 168

ST

GENERAL - 136

FEMALE - 114

DT (A)

GENERAL- 190

FEMALE - 144

SBC

GENERAL - 190

FEMALE - 15

NT (C)

GENERAL - 226

FEMALE - 166

NT (D)

GENERAL - 226

FEMALE - 178

SPORTS - 78

AGAINST SPORTS - 224

NT(B)

GENERAL - 172

FEMALE - 144

AGAINST SPORTS - 168

OBC

GENERAL - 208

FEMALE - 162

SPORTS - 66

AGAINST SPORTS - 206

SEBC

GENERAL - 210

FEMALE - 158

SPORTS - 66

AGAINST SPORTS - 206

EWS

GENERAL - 126

FEMALE - 100

AGAINST FEMALE / SPORTS - 98

Divyang

Hearing Impairment - 68

Locomotor Disability Or Cerebral Palsy - 72

How to Download MPSC Civil Engineering Service Mains Result ?

Visit the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination-2019 -Result’ available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page Download MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result 2019 PDF Check the roll numbers of qualified candidates in MPSC Civil Engineering Mains Exam Save the copy of PDF file for the future reference.

MPSC Engineering Service Exam was conducted on 24 November 2019 for the recruitment of 1161 Assistant Executive Engineer,Assistant Engineer, Sub-Divisional Water Conservation Officers and Water Conservation Officers.