MPSC Combine Group B Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

MPSC Combine Question Papers should be an integral part of the study plan to strengthen your preparation. Solving MPSC Combine previous years’ question papers will help you understand the difficulty level, type of questions asked, important topics which may asked often over the past years as well as gauge your own performance. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the MPSC Combine question paper PDF with answer keys for the past 5 years for the MPSC Combine examination. This will help you understand the exam trend so that you can strategize your exam preparation.
In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ MPSC Combine question papers with solutions PDF of 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 and more.
MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers
The purpose of the MPSC Combine question paper pdf and answer key is to provide insights into the overall difficulty level so that the candidates can strategize their preparation accordingly.
If we look at the trend of difficulty level of MPSC Combine examination as per the exam analysis, the exam has found to be Easy to Moderate. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult. Practice MPSC Combine question paper 2022,2021, 2020, and more.
MPSC Combine 2022 Question Papers PDF
Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous years question paper 2022 with answer keyshared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2022
MPSC Combine 2021 Question Papers PDF
Download here MPSC Combine 2021 question paper PDF with solutions for prelims and mains. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exams for PSI, STI, and ASO posts can practice with these sets.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2021
|
MPSC Group B Combine Mains Exam Paper 1 2021
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2021
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2021
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2021
MPSC Combine 2020 Question Papers PDF
Below, candidates can also download the MPSC Group B question paper 2020. We have also provided you the MPSC Combine answer key so that you can know the correct answer to all the questions.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2020
|
MPSC Group B Combine Mains Exam Paper 1 2020
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2020
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2020
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2020
MPSC Combine 2019 Question Papers PDF
Candidates looking for MPSC Combine 2019 question papers along with answer key pdf can find the download links below.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2019
|
MPSC Group B Combine Mains Exam Paper 1 2019
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2019
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2019
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2019
MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023, Click Here
MPSC Combine 2018 Question Papers PDF
Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2018 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2018
|
MPSC Group B Combine Mains Exam Paper 1 2018
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2018
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2018
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2018
MPSC Combine 2017 Question Papers PDF
Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2017 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.
|
Exam Name
|
Question Paper PDF
|
Answer Key PDF
|
MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2017
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Mains Exam Paper 1 2017
|
MPSC Group B Police Sub Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2017
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 1 2017
|
MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2017
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 1 2017
|
MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2017
MPSC Combine Salary 2023, Click Here
Benefits of Solving MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers
There are various benefits to practicing previous years' question papers for the MPSC Combine examination given below:
- Previous years' question papers are one of the best tools to understand the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, types of questions asked, etc.
- With the help of the MPSC Combine question paper and answer key, candidates will know about the level of their preparation and the weak areas that requires attention.
- Solving past year's papers will boost your question-solving speed along with accuracy during the examination.
- You can also revise the vast syllabus by solving previous year question paper in the last leg of the preparation.
How to Attempt MPSC Combine Question Papers
The best way to solve the previous year's question paper of the MPSC Combine exam is to practice them within a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous year's question paper and then set a timer as per the exam duration and begin attempting questions one by one.
Once the time is over, stop solving the questions immediately and then tally your responses with the one mentioned in the answer keys. Now, count the total number of correct answers on the question paper. Repeat this step for every paper, discover your weak areas in the paper and improve the same, and then again attempt the question paper in order to perform well in the exam.
MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers Analysis
Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the prelims & mains exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the MPSC Combine prelims exam was between 60-70 questions with 90% accuracy. However, the number of good attempts for the MPSC Combine mains exam was between 75-80 questions for paper 1 and 70-75 questions for paper 2 (PSI), 65-70 questions for paper 2 (STI), and 65-70 questions for paper 2 (ASO).
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023, Click Here
MPSC Combine Question Paper Pattern
The MPSC Combine recruitment process comprises two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. However, candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post will be called to participate in the physical tests and interviews as well. Check the detailed exam pattern of the MPSC Combine prelims exam below:
- The prelims exam comprises objective-type questions.
- The prelims paper shall be common to all the posts.
- The exam duration will be 1 hour
- The exam consists of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks
- There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.
|
Subject
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
Difficulty level
|
Duration
|
Current Affairs
Polity
History
Geography
Economics
General Science
IQ & Arithmetic
|
100
|
100
|
Marathi & English
|
Graduation
|
1 hour