MPSC Combine Group B Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

MPSC Combine Question Paper: Download MPSC Combine previous year question papers pdf for the past 5 years along with answer key. Candidates can solve the MPSC Combine previous year question paper to understand the difficulty level, pattern of question asked, and assess their performance.

MPSC Combine Question Papers should be an integral part of the study plan to strengthen your preparation. Solving MPSC Combine previous years’ question papers will help you understand the difficulty level, type of questions asked, important topics which may asked often over the past years as well as gauge your own performance. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the MPSC Combine question paper PDF with answer keys for the past 5 years for the MPSC Combine examination. This will help you understand the exam trend so that you can strategize your exam preparation.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ MPSC Combine question papers with solutions PDF of 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 and more.

MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the MPSC Combine question paper pdf and answer key is to provide insights into the overall difficulty level so that the candidates can strategize their preparation accordingly.

If we look at the trend of difficulty level of MPSC Combine examination as per the exam analysis, the exam has found to be Easy to Moderate. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult. Practice MPSC Combine question paper 2022,2021, 2020, and more.

MPSC Combine 2022 Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous years question paper 2022 with answer keyshared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

Exam Name Question Paper PDF Answer Key PDF MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2022 Download PDF Download PDF

MPSC Combine 2021 Question Papers PDF

Download here MPSC Combine 2021 question paper PDF with solutions for prelims and mains. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exams for PSI, STI, and ASO posts can practice with these sets.

MPSC Combine 2020 Question Papers PDF

Below, candidates can also download the MPSC Group B question paper 2020. We have also provided you the MPSC Combine answer key so that you can know the correct answer to all the questions.

MPSC Combine 2019 Question Papers PDF

Candidates looking for MPSC Combine 2019 question papers along with answer key pdf can find the download links below.

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023, Click Here

MPSC Combine 2018 Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2018 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

MPSC Combine 2017 Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the MPSC Combine previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2017 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

MPSC Combine Salary 2023, Click Here

Benefits of Solving MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers

There are various benefits to practicing previous years' question papers for the MPSC Combine examination given below:

Previous years' question papers are one of the best tools to understand the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, types of questions asked, etc.

With the help of the MPSC Combine question paper and answer key, candidates will know about the level of their preparation and the weak areas that requires attention.

Solving past year's papers will boost your question-solving speed along with accuracy during the examination.

You can also revise the vast syllabus by solving previous year question paper in the last leg of the preparation.

How to Attempt MPSC Combine Question Papers

The best way to solve the previous year's question paper of the MPSC Combine exam is to practice them within a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous year's question paper and then set a timer as per the exam duration and begin attempting questions one by one.

Once the time is over, stop solving the questions immediately and then tally your responses with the one mentioned in the answer keys. Now, count the total number of correct answers on the question paper. Repeat this step for every paper, discover your weak areas in the paper and improve the same, and then again attempt the question paper in order to perform well in the exam.

MPSC Combine Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the prelims & mains exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the MPSC Combine prelims exam was between 60-70 questions with 90% accuracy. However, the number of good attempts for the MPSC Combine mains exam was between 75-80 questions for paper 1 and 70-75 questions for paper 2 (PSI), 65-70 questions for paper 2 (STI), and 65-70 questions for paper 2 (ASO).

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023, Click Here

MPSC Combine Question Paper Pattern

The MPSC Combine recruitment process comprises two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. However, candidates who are applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post will be called to participate in the physical tests and interviews as well. Check the detailed exam pattern of the MPSC Combine prelims exam below:

The prelims exam comprises objective-type questions.

The prelims paper shall be common to all the posts.

The exam duration will be 1 hour

The exam consists of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.