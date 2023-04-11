MPSC Forest Services Mains Admit Card 2023 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSF has released the admit card for mains exam for the Forest Service Exam on its official website- https://mpsconline.gov.in . Check download link.

MPSC Forest Services Mains Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the admit card for mains exam for the Maharashtra Forest Service Exam on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the Forest Services Main Examination - 2022 on 16 April, 2023.

All those candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round for the Forest Services Main Examination round can download their admit card from the official website of MPSC-https://mpsconline.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the mains admit card for Forest Service directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice release, the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination - 2022 will be held on April 16, 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round will have to download their admit card from the official website.

To download the admit card for the mains exam for Forest Service Exam 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the essential login credentials from the information you have provided during the submission of application.

MPSC Forest Services Mains Admit Card 2023 : Overview

Organization Maharashtra Public Service Commission Post Name Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination - 2022 Category Govt Jobs Date of Exam Apr 16, 2023 Advt No 012/2023 Admit Card Link Click Here Official Website https://mpsconline.gov.in

You can download the Forest Services Mains Admit Card 2023 notice from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: MPSC Forest Services Mains Admit Card 2023