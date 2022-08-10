MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021 Out @mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in.Check download link here.

You can download the MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021

As per the short notice released, Commission is set to conduct the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist test on 13 August 2022.

You can download the MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021