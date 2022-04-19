MPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Various Faculty Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the interview schedule for various faculty posts including Professor/Associate Professor on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for various faculty posts including Professor/Associate Professor on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for these posts from 4 May 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts against Advertisement No-34-2021, 113-2021, 150-2021, 153-2021, 155-2021, 183-2021, 213-2021, 225-2021 can download the MPSC Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-mpsc.gov.in.

You can download the PDF of the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Adv.Nos. 34-2021, 113-2021, 150-2021, 153-2021, 155-2021, 183-2021, 213-2021, 225-2021-Announcement regarding Interview Schedule’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, MPSC will conduct the interview for the Professor Post for Physiology/Biochemistry discipline on 4 May 2022. Interview for Associate Professor Biochemistry will be held on 4 May 2022.

Interview for Associate Professor Physiology will be held from 6 to 9 May 2022. Candidates can check the details interview schedule against Adv.Nos. 34-2021, 113-2021, 150-2021, 153-2021, 155-2021, 183-2021, 213-2021, 225-2021 on the official website.

However you can download the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.