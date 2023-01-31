MPSC Interview Schedule 2023 OUT Download PDF List, Check Date & Time

MPSC Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service The Commission has released the final list of the candidates who are selected for the interview. Candidates can check their interview schedule from the official website of MPSC. For more details such as the procedure to download the final list and direct link to the list candidates can refer to the article below.

MPSC Maharashtra 2021 Interview Schedule list has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can download the list from the official website of MPSC i.e., mpsc.gov.in

The MPSC State Service mains exam was conducted in the year 2021 and as many as 319 candidates have made it to the list of candidates released by MPSC the interview for Phase 3.

The interviews will be conducted from 7th February 2023 to 17th February 2023 and the timing is 8 AM for some candidates while 10 AM for other candidates.

The venue of the interview as per the official notification is Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Raj Bhavan Complex, Baner Road, M.D.C. (YASHADA), PUNE 411 007.

We have shared a step by step process to download the MPSC Maharashtra 2021 Interview Schedule List. However, candidates can also download the list from the direct link given below.

How to Download the MPSC Interview Schedule 2023 PDF?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission i.e., www.mpsc.gov.in At the home page go to the latest updates section Click on the link that reads, "Adv.No.031/2022 State Services Main Examination 2021-Interview Schedule (Phase 3)” MPSC Maharashtra 2021 Interview Schedule list will be displayed to you on the screen. Keep a hardcopy of it for instance you require it again.

The candidates must be careful while reading their Interview schedule and they must report on time so that their selection process can be smoothly conducted.