MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021 Out, Download Rajyaseva SSE Prelims Paper 1, 2 PDF @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key PDFs Paper 1, 2 is available mpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

Created On: Mar 25, 2021 17:19 IST
MPSC Answer Key
MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key of State Service Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates can download their MPSC Answer Ket from the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Answer Key PDF are given below. The candidates can download MPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

MPSC State Service Answer Key Download Link for Paper 1

MPSC State Service Answer Key Link for Paper 2

The candidates having objection, if any, against MPSC SSE Answer Key can submit their representation through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before the last date. MPSC Objection Form PDF is given below. The candidates can check the details regarding the objection and download objection form through the link below:

MPSC Answer Key Objection Form

MPSC State Service Answer Key and Objection Notice

How to Download MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of MPSC - www.mpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘State Services Preliminary Examination - 2020 - Paper-1 - Answerkey’ and ‘State Services Preliminary Examination - 2020 - Paper-2 - Answerkey’ given under ‘Latest Updates’
  3. Download MPSC Answer Key PDF
  4. Check answer and submit objection (if any)
  5. Take a print out for future use

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on 21 March 2021 at the various exam centre for recruitment of various posts such as State Service Posts including Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department , Class Officer, Deputy Superintendent, Land Record, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee, Naib Tehsildar and Other Posts

SSC State Service Result shall be announed after considering all the objections.

FAQ

What is MPSC Result Date 2021 ?

MPSC State Service Result is expected in April or May 2021. However, there is no official information regarding the MPSC Result 2021.

What is MPSC Answer Key PDF Link for Paper 1 ?

You can download MPSC Answer Key PDF for Paper 1 through the link -https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/1276
