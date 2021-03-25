MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021 Out, Download Rajyaseva SSE Prelims Paper 1, 2 PDF @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key of State Service Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates can download their MPSC Answer Ket from the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Answer Key PDF are given below. The candidates can download MPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

The candidates having objection, if any, against MPSC SSE Answer Key can submit their representation through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before the last date. MPSC Objection Form PDF is given below. The candidates can check the details regarding the objection and download objection form through the link below:

How to Download MPSC State Service Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of MPSC - www.mpsc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘State Services Preliminary Examination - 2020 - Paper-1 - Answerkey’ and ‘State Services Preliminary Examination - 2020 - Paper-2 - Answerkey’ given under ‘Latest Updates’ Download MPSC Answer Key PDF Check answer and submit objection (if any) Take a print out for future use

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on 21 March 2021 at the various exam centre for recruitment of various posts such as State Service Posts including Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department , Class Officer, Deputy Superintendent, Land Record, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee, Naib Tehsildar and Other Posts

SSC State Service Result shall be announed after considering all the objections.