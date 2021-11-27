Maharashtra MPSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card Released @mpsc.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

Maharashtra MPSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination. The candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their admit cards through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

Maharashtra PSC State Service Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download Maharashtra PSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Maharashtra MPSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Online Facilities’ flashing on the homepage. Select ‘Admission Certificate’. It will redirect you to a new window. Select Advertisement, Mobile Number, Adhar Number, email id and click on login. The admit card will be displayed. Download Maharashtra PSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download Maharashtra MPSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card

A total of 200 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims + Mains) and interviews. The candidates can directly download Maharashtra PSC State Service Mains 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

Maharashtra MPSC State Service Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

There will be 6 papers in the main exam. Paper I and Paper II are language papers while Papers III, IV, V, and VI are general studies papers. There is a negative marking in the objective question papers. Candidates are required to attempt all the papers to qualify for the Interview round. This round is both scoring and qualifying in nature.