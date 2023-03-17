MPSC Tax Assistant Answer Key 2023 Released for Paper 2 @mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

MPSC Tax Assistant Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission for Tax Assistant Paper 2.The response sheet has been released on the official website of MPSC i.e., mpsc.gov.in Candidates can check the details related to the answer key and pdf link here.

MPSC Tax Assistant Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C Service (Main) Examination 2022 Paper 2 Tax Assistant. This exam was held on March 4, 2023, and candidates who took the test can access the answer key from the official MPSC website or by using the link provided in the article.

MPSC Answer Key 2023 Tax Assistant

Before the result the commission has released the provisional MPSC Answer Key of Tax Assistant for all four sets of the exam on their official website. Candidates who want to challenge the answer sheet must follow the procedure outlined on the website, which is dated November 17, 2021, and July 1, 2022. Only online submissions with the payment of the required fee will be considered valid.

The deadline for raising objections on the MPSC Tax Assistant response sheet is March 20, 2023. Candidates must submit their challenges by this date, or they will not be considered for review. After the review process is complete, the MPSC will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the scores of all candidates who took the Maharashtra Group-C Service (Main) Examination 2022 Paper 2 Tax Assistant.

Process to Download MPSC Tax Assistant Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the steps below to download the Answer Key for paper-2 (Independent paper tax assistant )

Visit the official website of MPSC -https://www.mpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link next to ‘Advt.No.115/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022- Paper 2 Tax Assistant -Announcement regarding Submission of Objections on First Answer Key.” under the latest updates on the home page

Candidates can check the notification

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Click on the link next to ‘Advt No 115/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Tax Assistant - First Answer Key.” under the latest updates on the home page

The candidates can check the final answer key for Tax Assistant displayed in the new window.

Download the final response sheet and save it for future use.

Download Link of MPSC Tax Assistant Response Sheet 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of MPSC tax assistant here:

MPSC Final Answer Key Exam Name Answer Key MPSC Tax Assistant Answer Key 2023 PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections to MPSC Tax Assistant Paper 2 Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the Tax Assistant MPSC Answer Key 2023 can do so by applying for it online from the official website of MPSC. The candidates can raise objections till March 20, 2023.

Candidates can also refer to the direct link of the the notification regarding MPSC Group C Paper 2 raising objections given below:

MPSC Group C Tax Assistant Paper 2 raising objections Official Notification Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of MPSC i.e., mpsc.gov.in for further information. The final answer keys will be available on the official website.