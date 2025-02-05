MSCE Pune Scholarship: The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) organizes a state-level scholarship examination for students in Class 5th (Pre Upper Primary or PUP) and Class 8th (Pre Secondary Scholarship or PSS). This scholarship aims to support academically deserving students from government and private schools across Maharashtra.
MSCE Pune Scholarship Key Highlights
|
Key Features
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
MSCE Pune Scholarship for Class 5th and 8th (PUP, PSS)
|
Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE)
|
Scholarship Amount
|
Financial aid for educational expenses.
|
Target Audience
|
Students in Class 5th and 8th across Maharashtra.
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Deadline
|
Without late fee: December 15, 2024, With super late fee: December 31, 2024
|
Examination Date
|
February 9, 2025
|
Result Date
|
March 2025
MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Exam Dates
Here are the key dates for the MSCE Pune Scholarship:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Application Form Release
|
October 17, 2024
|
Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee)
|
December 15, 2024
|
Last Date to Apply (With Super Late Fee)
|
December 28-31, 2024
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
January 17, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
February 9, 2025
|
Answer Key Release
|
March 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
March 2025
MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the MSCE Pune Scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- School Enrollment: Must be enrolled in a government, aided, or private school in Maharashtra.
- Residency: The student's parents must have lived in Maharashtra for at least 15 years.
- Age Criteria: For Class 5 (PUP), the minimum age is 11 years, and for Class 8 (PSS), the minimum age is 14 years.
- Income Limit: Students from backward communities must have a family income not exceeding ₹2,00,000 per annum.
MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Application Process
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the MSCE Pune scholarship portal at mscepuppss.in.
- Select the Exam: Choose between PUP (for Class 5) or PSS (for Class 8).
- Fill the Application: Enter the necessary personal, academic details, and upload required documents like Aadhaar and income certificates.
- Payment: Pay the application fee (₹100 regular, ₹200 late, ₹300 super late).
- Submit and Save: Review your application and submit. Save a copy of the submitted form for reference.
MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Application Fees
- Regular Fee: ₹100
- Late Fee: ₹200 (for applications submitted after December 15, 2024)
- Super Late Fee: ₹300 (for applications between December 24-27, 2024)
Fee Exemption: Students from minority communities are exempt from the application fee.
MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Documents Required
- Passport-sized Photograph: With a signature in the required format.
- Bank Account Details: Student’s bank details.
- Aadhaar: Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number.
- Caste Certificate: If applicable.
- Income Certificate: To verify family income.
- Domicile Certificate: Proof of residence in Maharashtra.
- Disability Certificate: For physically disabled students.
- School Signed Document: Signed by the school principal.
Results of MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025
The results for the MSCE Pune Scholarship has been declared on April 25, 2025. Candidates can check the results here.
Check MSCE Pune Scholarship Result
Conclusion
The MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025 offers an excellent opportunity for students in Maharashtra to receive financial support for their education. By following the application process and submitting required documents on time, students can secure their place in this prestigious scholarship program.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation