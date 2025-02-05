Students in Class 5th and 8th across Maharashtra.

MSCE Pune Scholarship: The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) organizes a state-level scholarship examination for students in Class 5th (Pre Upper Primary or PUP) and Class 8th (Pre Secondary Scholarship or PSS). This scholarship aims to support academically deserving students from government and private schools across Maharashtra.

: Students from backward communities must have a family income not exceeding ₹2,00,000 per annum.

: For Class 5 (PUP), the minimum age is 11 years, and for Class 8 (PSS), the minimum age is 14 years.

: The student's parents must have lived in Maharashtra for at least 15 years.

: Must be enrolled in a government, aided, or private school in Maharashtra.

To apply for the MSCE Pune Scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Last Date to Apply (With Super Late Fee)

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee)

Here are the key dates for the MSCE Pune Scholarship:

Fee Exemption: Students from minority communities are exempt from the application fee.

: Review your application and submit. Save a copy of the submitted form for reference.

: Enter the necessary personal, academic details, and upload required documents like Aadhaar and income certificates.

: Choose between PUP (for Class 5) or PSS (for Class 8).

: Choose between PUP (for Class 5) or PSS (for Class 8).

MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025: Documents Required

Passport-sized Photograph : With a signature in the required format.

Bank Account Details : Student’s bank details.

Aadhaar : Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number.

Caste Certificate : If applicable.

Income Certificate : To verify family income.

Domicile Certificate : Proof of residence in Maharashtra.

Disability Certificate : For physically disabled students.

School Signed Document : Signed by the school principal.

Results of MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025

The results for the MSCE Pune Scholarship has been declared on April 25, 2025. Candidates can check the results here.

Conclusion

The MSCE Pune Scholarship 2025 offers an excellent opportunity for students in Maharashtra to receive financial support for their education. By following the application process and submitting required documents on time, students can secure their place in this prestigious scholarship program.