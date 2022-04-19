Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MUC Bank Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Trainee Posts, Apply @mucbank.com

Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Limited (MUC Bank) is hiring 50 Clerical Trainee Posts. Candidates can check online application link, notification and other details.

Created On: Apr 19, 2022 12:07 IST
MUC Bank Recruitment 2022
MUC Bank Recruitment 2022

MUC Bank Recruitment 2022: Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Limited (MUC Bank) has issued a notice for recruitment for the post of Clerical Trainee on its official website - mucbank.com. A total of 50 vacancies are available for this recruitment drive. Postgraduates can easily apply for MUC BankClerk Traine Recruitment 2022 via online mode.

Online Application for Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 is available up to 30 April 2022.

MUC Bank Notification Download

MUC Bank Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2022

MUC Bank Recrutiment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerical Trainee - 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MUC Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

M.Com or M.Sc or MCA or MBA with a minimum 50% of marks to apply for this recruitment. For more details related to qualifications check the official notification.

MUC Clerical Trainee Age Limit:

21 to 34 years

How to Apply for MUC Clerical Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on mucbank.com/mucbr/rec_registration on or before 30 April 2022 by following steps:
  2. Go to the official website of MUC Bank - mucbank.com.
  3. Scroll Download and click on 'Click Here to Apply' given under 'Useful Links'
  4. Enter your personal information, demand draft info, educational qualification, professional details and other details
  5. Take print out of your application

 

 

  • DP38 mins ago
    Notification that u have uploaded is other site MUC Bank Notification
    Reply