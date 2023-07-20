Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: Apply For Sports Trainee Posts at mumbaiport.gov.in: Check Eligibility

Mumbai Port has invited online applications for the 54 Sports Trainee Posts on its official website. Check Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mumbai Port Authority Sports Club has invited online applications for the 54 Sports Trainee posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 26, 2023.

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be based on their achievements in the sports career. The Sports Trainees will be considered if they have represented in the respective games at the following level during the year mentioned in the notification.





Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 26, 2023





Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Athletics-5

Shuttle Badminton (Men)-3

Cricket (Men)-9

Football (Men)-11

Hockey (Men)-10

Kabaddi (Men)-9

Volleyball (Men)-7



Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: Age Limit ( As of 01/07/2023.)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

No age relaxation (upper or lower) shall be permissible



Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023 PDF







Mumbai Port Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can submit the application form to the JT. GENERAL SECRETARY Mumbai Port Authority Sports Club, 2nd Floor, Railway Manager’s building, Ramjibhai Kamani Marg, Near Vasant Hotel, Ballard Estate, Mumbai-400 001 on or before 26 th July 2023.

You can download the application form from website http://www.mumbaiport.gov.in and can be submitted accompanied by Demand Draft of Rs.200/- in favour of “Mumbai Port Trust Sports Club” Payable at Mumbai. The cover shall be superscribed with the name of the sports discipline applied for.

Application form can be obtained from the office of Mumbai Port Authority Sports Club,2nd Floor, Railway Manager’s building, Ramjibhai Kamani Marg, Near Vasant Hotel, Ballard Estate, Mumbai-400 001, on any working day between 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on payment of Rs.200/- by Demand Draft in favour of “Mumbai Port Trust Sports Club” Payable at Mumbai.

You are advised to check the notification link for detail in this regards.