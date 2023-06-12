Mumbai University Admission 2023: MU First Merit List on June 19, Check Schedule Here

Mumbai University Admission 2023: The University of Mumbai and the colleges affiliated with it will release the first merit list on June 19. Candidates can check the Mumbai University merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Check the admission schedule here

Mumbai University Admission 2023: The University of Mumbai has announced the dates for the release of MU merit lists for admission to various UG programmes offered by the affiliated colleges. As per the schedule, Mumbai University first merit list 2023 will be released on June 19 in online mode. Candidates can check MU first merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. All the shortlisted candidates through the first merit list have to make fee payments by June 27, 2023.

As per the eligibility criteria for Mumbai University Admission 2023, students who have passed class 12 or equivalent can apply for UG programmes. Some of the colleges that are affiliated to Mumbai University are KC College, Wilson College, St Andrews College, M.L Dahanukar College and HR College.

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Dates

The officials have released the dates for the first, second and third merit list dates. Here, candidates can check the MU merit list and other admission-related dates:

Events Dates MU First Merit List June 19, 2023 Document verification June 20, 2023 Payment of fees June 27, 2023

MU Second Merit List 2023 Dates

Events Dates Mumbai University 2nd Merit List June 28, 2023 Document verification June 30, 2023 Payment of fees June 5, 2023

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2023 Dates

Events Dates MU Third Merit List July 6, 2023 Document verification July 7, 2023 Payment of fees July 10, 2023

How to check MU First Merit List 2023?

Candidates who have registered for admission to Mumbai University can go through the steps to know how to download the first merit list of MU:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mu.ac.in or on the respective college website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on college-wise first merit list

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it for future references

Mumbai University 1st Merit List 2023

The first merit list of Mumbai University is released based on various factors. As part of preparing the Mumbai University 1st merit list 2023, marks from candidates' qualifying exams, total number of seats are considered. It should be noted that Mumbai University cut off marks may vary depending upon the programmes and candidates’ categories.

Documents Required for Admission To Mumbai University

While going for admission, candidates are required to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification: