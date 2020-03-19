Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 10 Typist Posts by 4 June

Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: Mysore District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Typist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 4 June 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application: 4 June 2020
Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Typist – 10 Posts
Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for their reference.
Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 2100-500-2200-550-24600-600-27000-650-29600-50-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-42000
Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 4 June 2020.
Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC – Rs. 300/-
- SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 150/-
