Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 10 Typist Posts by 4 June

Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: Mysore District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Typist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 4 June 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 4 June 2020

Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Typist – 10 Posts

Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for their reference.

Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 2100-500-2200-550-24600-600-27000-650-29600-50-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-42000

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 4 June 2020.

Mysore District Court Typist Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 150/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Sikkim University Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 11 LDC, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @cus.ac.in

KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 35 Operator, Technical Assistant and Other Posts

KSIDC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 09 Business Development Executive and Other Posts

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: 21 Vacancies for Audit Officer, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Other Posts

GMC Recruitment 2020: 130 Vacancies for Senior Staff Nurse, Junior Grade Nurse and other Posts

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020, Apply for Technical Project Coordinator Posts