Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 25 MO, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, and Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 21 April 2020.

Apr 18, 2020 18:35 IST
Important Date

Last Date of Application - 21 April 2020 till 5 PM

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 25

  • Full Time Medical Officer – 2 Posts
  • Part Time Medical Officer - 18 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 2 Posts
  • Pharmacist – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nagpur Municipal Corporation Medical Officer , Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification

  • Full Time Medical Officer – MBBS
  • Part Time Medical Officer - MBBS/MD
  • Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing/GNM
  • Pharmacist – B.Pharm/D.Pharm

Age Limit:

  • Full Time Medical Officer – 70 Years
  • Part Time Medical Officer - 70 Years
  • Staff Nurse - 65 Years
  • Pharmacist – 65 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Nagpur Municipal Corporation Medical Officer , Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to At. Commissioner Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Establishment Division, 1st Floor, New Administrative Building, Civil Lines, Nagpur - 440001.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Medical Officer , Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts Recruitment Notification and Application For PDF

 

 

 

