Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NAL Recruitment 2021 for Technical Asst/Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in

NAL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @nal.res.in for 24 Vacancies of Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Senior Technical Officer I & Senior Technical Officer II. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 20:25 IST
NAL Recruitment 2021
NAL Recruitment 2021

NAL Recruitment 2021: National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Senior Technical Officer I & Senior Technical Officer II.  Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 May 2021.

 Important Dates:

  •  Last date for submission of application: 21 May 2021

 NAL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Technical Assistant – 19 Posts
  • Technical Officer - 1 Post
  • Senior Technical Officer I - 2 Posts
  • Senior Technical Officer II - 4 Posts 

NAL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  •  Technical Assistant – Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics & Communication/Computer Science/BCA/Electronics instrumentation & control engineering/metallurgy/metallurgical engineering/technology or B.Sc. in computer science/diploma in Hotel Management of at least 3 years full-time duration or at least 2 years full-time duration in cases of lateral admission in Diploma Courses or its equivalent with experience of 2 years in the relevant area/field.
  • Technical Officer -B.E./B.Tech. Or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with 55% Marks.
  • Senior Technical Officer I - B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/Aerospace or Aeronautical with 55% marks from a recognized University with 2 years experience in Aircraft Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Design and Manufacturing Standards in the Aircraft industry.
  • Senior Technical Officer II -B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/Production/Industrial/Aerospace/Electrical Engineering/Electronics & Communication/Materials Engineering with 55% Marks from a recognized University with 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

 Download Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

NAL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Technical Assistant – 28 years
  • Technical Officer - 30 years
  • Senior Technical Officer I - 35 years
  • Senior Technical Officer II - 40 years

 NAL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  •  Technical Assistant – Rs. 35400/-
  • Technical Officer - Rs. 44900/-
  • Senior Technical Officer I - Rs. 56100/-
  • Senior Technical Officer II - Rs. 67700/-

 How to apply for NAL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationNAL Recruitment 2021 for Technical Asst/Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in
Notification DateApr 22, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 21, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization National Aerospace Laboratories
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post

Comments