NAL Recruitment 2021 for Technical Asst/Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in

NAL Recruitment 2021: National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Senior Technical Officer I & Senior Technical Officer II. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 May 2021

NAL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant – 19 Posts

Technical Officer - 1 Post

Senior Technical Officer I - 2 Posts

Senior Technical Officer II - 4 Posts

NAL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant – Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics & Communication/Computer Science/BCA/Electronics instrumentation & control engineering/metallurgy/metallurgical engineering/technology or B.Sc. in computer science/diploma in Hotel Management of at least 3 years full-time duration or at least 2 years full-time duration in cases of lateral admission in Diploma Courses or its equivalent with experience of 2 years in the relevant area/field.

Technical Officer -B.E./B.Tech. Or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with 55% Marks.

Senior Technical Officer I - B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/Aerospace or Aeronautical with 55% marks from a recognized University with 2 years experience in Aircraft Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Design and Manufacturing Standards in the Aircraft industry.

Senior Technical Officer II -B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/Production/Industrial/Aerospace/Electrical Engineering/Electronics & Communication/Materials Engineering with 55% Marks from a recognized University with 5 years of experience in the relevant field.

NAL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Technical Assistant – 28 years

Technical Officer - 30 years

Senior Technical Officer I - 35 years

Senior Technical Officer II - 40 years

NAL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Technical Assistant – Rs. 35400/-

Technical Officer - Rs. 44900/-

Senior Technical Officer I - Rs. 56100/-

Senior Technical Officer II - Rs. 67700/-

How to apply for NAL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.