Independence Day 2023: Names of National Symbols of India Students Must Know

List of National Symbols of India: India is characterised by some national symbols. Do you know the names of all our national symbols? If know then this article will help you in this. Check the list of national symbols of India here.

17 National Symbols of India: There are a total of 17 national symbols of India. National symbols are a testament to our country’s rich culture, diversity, and deep-rooted traditions. They actually represent the nation's identity and contribute to its pride. This article is about exploring the vibrant national symbols of India. Most of the school students must be unaware of many of the national symbols which they will get to learn from here. Delving into these symbols will offer an exciting opportunity for you to learn about India's history, geography, and the values that shape its unity.

1.National Flag - Tiranga

The Indian National Flag, also known as the Tricolor, is a captivating blend of saffron, white, and green, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra (wheel) at its centre.

Saffron represents courage and sacrifice

White symbolizes purity and truth

Green signifies growth and fertility.

Ashoka Chakra represents constant movement and progress.

2.National Emblem - The Lion Capital of Ashoka

It depicts four Asiatic lions standing back to back. The emblem is a symbol of power, courage, and pride.

3.National Anthem - Jana Gana Mana

The National Anthem of India is composed by Rabindranath Tagore that is sung in public gatherings and national events to evoke a sense of unity and patriotism.

4.National Song - Vande Mataram

A patriotic song by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, expresses devotion to the motherland.

5.National Bird - Peacock

The National Bird of India, Peacock with its resplendent plumage and graceful dance represents elegance, pride, and elegance.

6.National Flower - Lotus

It symbolizes purity, enlightenment, and spirituality.

7.National Animal - Bengal Tiger

The majestic Bengal Tiger is the National Animal of India that represents strength, power, and magnificence.

8.National River - The Ganges

The Ganges or Ganga, holds a profound cultural and spiritual entity in India.

9.National Tree - Banyan Tree

The Banyan tree, with its sprawling branches and roots that create new trunks, symbolizes longevity, unity, and immortality.

10.National Fruit - Mango

The sweet and succulent mango, affectionately called King of Fruits, epitomizes abundance, fertility, and happiness.

11.National Currency - Indian Rupee

An emblem of India's economic growth and financial stability, the Rupee with symbol ₹ is designated as India’s national currency.

12.National Calender - Saka Calendar

It is the Indian calendar system adopted on 22 March 1957, and is used alongside the Gregorian calendar for official purposes.

13.National Heritage Animal - Indian Elephant

Revered for its cultural and ecological significance, the Indian elephant represents heritage and biodiversity.

14.National Reptile - King Cobra

The venomous yet mesmerizing King Cobra is the national reptile of India.

15.National Vegetable - Pumpkin

16.National Aquatic Animal - The Ganges River Dolphin

17.Oath of Allegiance - National Pledge

Exploring these national symbols of the country takes you through India's rich past, vibrant present, and promising future. By delving into the history, meanings, and values associated with the Indian National Symbols, school students can cultivate a profound appreciation for their country's heritage and develop a stronger sense of identity and pride.

