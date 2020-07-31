National Education Policy 2020: Academic and Industry Voices on the Impact of NEP 2020

National Education Policy 2020 - Expert Analysis: After the initial reactions to the National Education Policy 2020, it is now time to look closer and evaluate the fine-print of this breakthrough development. To help do this, jagranjosh.com spoke to experts from the education ecosystem who have shared their views and opinions on the NEP 2020.From cautious optimism to calling the policy a welcome change, the experts discussed the key highlights and also pointed out the larger implications of this move on India’s education system, in both, the short as well as the long term.
So, what works and what doesn’t in the NEP 2020? Let’s find out from the experts
NEP 2020 – A Global Game Changer for Indian Students
The New Education Policy, as announced by the Government, has the potential of revamping the way the youth of our country are skilled to take up global roles. The Education Policy has maintained a delicate balance between the traditions and the interdisciplinary approach, which is the need of the day.
Some key highlights are:
As announced, the financial outlay is extremely ambitious and, if implemented, would ensure that we, as a country, give education the focus, which is long overdue.
The plan to enhance the GER would require a momentous effort and focus, but it would bring a large but young chunk of the Indian population into the mainstream. This shall help our students leave a global footprint.
The rationalization of the school education from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4 will ensure complete accountability and a structured education ecosystem at par with the world.
The most exciting change, in my opinion, is the ability to choose subjects in grade 11. This is revolutionary and is in line with the now successfully acknowledged liberal studies framework. I strongly feel that this shall ensure that students pick and study what they like, and the unnecessary pressure of following science, humanities or commerce is done away with.
It is very frustrating today to see students develop a phobia of Mathematics and accept streams where they get deeper into trouble. This will bring about an interdisciplinary approach and enable holistic development of the students.
The introduction of skill-based subjects at the school level is a welcome step and absolutely in line with the Skill India initiative.
The introduction of graded qualifications at the college level shall also ensure that there is availability of industry ready professionals at short notice. This flexibility of entering and exiting as per the student's will shall also ensure seriousness in studies, and the market forces will drive the skills and the courses.
The initiative of setting up a framework for teachers’ training will revolutionize the way a talented pool of teachers is available to develop young talent.
The abolition of multiple agencies for accreditation shall enable investment in the sector and hence will bring about the required upgradation.
Overall a very balanced policy which shall go a long way in developing the Indian talent and equip them to take up a leadership position at the global level.
Mr Alok Bansal
Career Counsellor & Mentor
No Rigid Stream Structure Welcome, but will the Schools Adapt?
The NEP 2020 can be a silver lining for education in India during the COVID-19 crisis. I heartily welcome the NEP, which is a concrete step towards reforming the Indian Education Framework. The decision to let go of the streams in 11th and 12th and creating a multi-disciplinary approach is a welcome reform.
Now, students can pick and choose subject combinations and do not have to stick to Science or Commerce or Humanities. It has been noticed that a substantial number of students change their ‘streams’ or subjects after high school.
In colleges across the country, one can see a big percentage of students studying a subject which they did not study in high schools. Science students can be seen studying economics or law or English. But sadly, the reverse was not true where a Humanities or Commerce student could apply for Science-based subjects like engineering or medicine. But things should change for the better after this new approach is implemented for class 11 students from the academic year 2023-24.
However, few people realise that CBSE has never created any ‘subject streams’ like PCM or PCB or Commerce with Math, etc. CBSE always gave all the students the choice to choose from the subjects available. CBSE gives you options from tens of subjects but it is ultimately up to the schools to decide which subjects will be offered to students. For easing operations, reducing costs, and catering to the general demand from parents, schools limited themselves to 3 major streams with optional subjects.
This approach has its practical benefits but also some educational disadvantages. So, how the schools will react to the NEP changes depend on the guidelines and modus operandi published by the NPF and NCFSE in 2021. Hopefully, the implementation will be as good as the NEP document.
Saurabh Nanda
Education Psychologist & Career Counsellor
Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) – A Boon or a Bane
National Education Policy 2020 brings to the fore exigent reforms in the education system of the country. One particular aspect which received scholarly attention as deserved is the early childhood care and education (ECCE). Till now, we haven't catered to a child's need before s/he turns 6 years old. As if every child can magically perform equally when he/she enters school at the age of 6.
A child's pre-school learning does play a significant role in the way a child performs at school; it gives the child a head-start over its peers. However, is it viable to coerce a child into the education system this early? Countries like Finland, whose education system is regarded the best in the world, absorb a child in school only after he/sheturns at least 7 years old.
It is believed that children should be allowed to have non-structured learning in the early ages of their life, and put in the structured environment of school after they turn seven. In the process of finding solution to one issue, we might be inviting several other problems. It's important for us to take the policy with a pinch of salt and address such paradoxes while we implement it.
Priyank Sharma,
Doctoral Research Scholar, NIEPA
Democratization of Education with More Choices
National Education Policy 2020 is a big revolutionary reform that will replace the 34 year old policy idea and bring about the much needed change in the Indian Education System. The central theme that drives NEP is Flexibility. Be it in terms of eradication of compartmentalized and stream-based education at school level or multidisciplinary approach at higher education; flexibility will be the biggest takeaway from NEP 2020. NEP has all the right tools that are needed by an Indian student to be competitive at global level. The changes that are planned as part of the larger policy aims to bring about positive change in the way education is seen by students, parents and more importantly academics.
NEP 2020 will also bring about a lot of innovation and choices for the students; making education more democratic, wherein students will be given ‘voice and choice’ to choose from far bigger number of options and also express them freely before their parents and teachers, as it will be available as part of their school’s pedagogical structure. It will also ease the burden and stress that most of the students in today’s time go through. NEP 2020 will help students will be able to tact their best potential and study in accordance with their abilities by making an informed choice. Moreover, it will also reduce the competitiveness and the feeling of ostracization of studying Arts or Science.
Dr Sandhya Chopra
Consultant – IGNOU, New Delhi
NEP 2020 – A Test for Teachers As Well
The NEP is a welcome move where we are addressing this issue at various levels for students. In the early years students will be building their numeracy and literacy skills and will gradually pick up other important skill sets like critical thinking, scientific temper through experiential learning and integrated pedagogy. I am curious to see how teachers who themselves are brought up in a rote learning system will adapt to this holistic approach to education. Also, assessments are a crucial aspect of any education system so having a concrete and standardised framework to evaluate a child will become imperative for a successful transition from rote learning to skill based learning.
Needless to say the New Education Policy is certainly a very progressive and ambitious policy that all of us were waiting for. I look forward to the implementation roadmap from the government.
Jasleen Kaur,
Skill Based Educator @ Generation E
NEP 2020 – Focused on Developing Intellectuals & Entrepreneurs
The Cabinet approval on the National Education Policy 2020 is a welcome move. The new structure brings in all the playschools into the ‘formal education system’. It is a progressive shift towards developing and nurturing students across their different stages of development and focuses on a well-rounded education. The shift in focus on developing intellectuals & entrepreneurs rather than just the workforce emerging from the rote learning model, which has been existing in India, is also a step towards positive reform. The New Education Policy puts a lot more emphasis on digitization in education delivery, which is the need of the hour considering the closure of schools since last 4 months and no sight of them opening up in the near future. Overall, the NEP 2020 is a step in the right direction. It pushes towards a more learning-centric approach to education and it has the potential to improve the quality of education in India.
Rajiv Bansal,
Director Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India
