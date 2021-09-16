NBE Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts, Download @natboard.edu.in

NBE Admit Card 2021 has been released for Various Posts including Jr. Assistant, Sr. Assistant and Senior Accountant @natboard.edu.in. Check Direct Link to Download Call Letter Here.

NBE Admit Card 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the admit card for the Post of Jr. Assistant, Sr. Assistant and Jr. Accountant. The candidates can download NBE Admit Card against Advt. No. 21005/RECT/2020 through the official website of NBE.i.e.natboard.edu.in.

NBE Junior Assistant and Other Various Post Recruitment 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September 2021. The link to the NBE Admit Card 2021 for various posts are given below. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the call letter.

How to Download NBE Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts?

Visit the official website of NBE.i.e.natboard.edu.in. Click on ‘candidate’s login’. Enter your user Id, password and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download NBE Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts and save it for future reference.

NBE Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

Stage-I– The Stage-I Examination shall be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising 200 Questions with a maximum mark of 200. The duration of the objective type test shall be of 180 Minutes (Three hours). There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST and 50% for others. Those who will qualify for stage 1 will be called for Stage 2. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

The candidates are also advised to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along with the identity proof on the day of the exam. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam.