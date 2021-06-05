NCDC Admit Card 2021: Exam for Jr Assistant and Other Posts on 26 and 27 June, Download Notice @ncdc.in

NCDC Admit Card 2021 Download: NCDC has released an importance notice regarding the admit card and Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant, Programme Officer, Assistant Director and Deputy Director. As per the notice, NCDC Exam for the said posts will be held on 26 June 2021 and 27 June 2021. "Link to download e-admit cards will be made available shortly on the NCDC website viz. ncdc.in. Information with regard to E-Admit card will also be sent to the registered EMail lds/Mobile No. of candidates. No separate admit card shall be lent through post to the candidates". Candidates can check NCDC Admit Card Updates through the link below:'

NCDC Admit Card Updates

NCDC Exam Date Notice

NCDC Exam Date

Name of the Post Exam Date Date of Exam Junior Assistant-General 26 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Senior Assistant-General 26 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Programme Officer-General 26 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM Assistant Director-Legal 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-General 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-Horticulture 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-MIS 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Deputy Director-General 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Deputy Director-Food Processing 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Assistant Director-Live Stock 27 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM Deputy Director-MIS 27 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM

NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation), New Delhi had invited applications for recruitment of various posts from 13 March 2021 to12 April 2021.

Non-Receipt of E-Admit card link/ Discrepancies, if any, in E-Admit card should be reported to Recruitment Help Desk relt o22-6L3o6268 and Email: ncdchelpdesk202l@smail.com on or before 24 June 2021 for redressal of grievances.

