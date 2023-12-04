NCDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), a Statutory Corporation of Govt. of India under the Ministry of Cooperation has invited online applications for the posts of Young Professional-I (Marketing) in the Employment News (December 02-08), 2023. A total of 41 Young Professional-I (Marketing) posts are to be filled through the recruitment process across the country.

Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

You can check all the details regarding the NCDC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.

NCDC Young Professional Posts 2023: 32 Years

Check notification for relaxation in age limit.

NCDC Jobs 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of interview/personal discussion. Short listing of candidates will be done on the basis of academic records/experience etc. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/personal discussion.





NCDC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF

How To Apply For NCDC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format given in the notification. Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.