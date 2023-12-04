Quick Links

NCDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Young Professional Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) under the Ministry of Cooperation has invited online applications for the posts of Young Professional-I (Marketing)  on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Dec 4, 2023, 11:25 IST
Get all details for NCDC Recruitment 2023 here apply online

NCDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), a Statutory Corporation of Govt. of India under the Ministry of Cooperation has invited online applications for the posts of Young Professional-I (Marketing) in the Employment News (December 02-08), 2023. A total of 41 Young Professional-I (Marketing)  posts are to be filled through the recruitment process across the country. 

Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

You can check all the details regarding the NCDC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
 

NCDC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.
 

NCDC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

  • State/UT-Vacancy
  • Andhra Pradesh-2
  •  Mizoram-1
  • Arunachal Pradesh-1 Nagaland-1
  • Assam-1
  • Rajasthan-1
  • Bihar-1
  •  Sikkim-1
  • Chhattisgarh-1
  • Tamilnadu-1
  • Goa-1 Tripura -1
  • Gujarat-2
  •  Uttar Pradesh-2
  • Haryana-1
  •  Uttarakhand-1
  • Himachal Pradesh-1
  •  West Bengal-1
  • Karnataka 2 Andaman Nicobar 1
  • Kerala-2
  • Dadra Nagar Haveli-1
  • Madhya Pradesh-2
  •  Jammu & Kashmir-1
  • Maharashtra-2
  • Ladhakh-1
  • Manipur-1
  • Lakshadweep-1
  • Meghalaya-1
  • Puducherry-1
  • Please check the notification link for details of the regions wise posts. 

Educational Qualifications For NCDC Jobs 2023:

Candidates should have MBA in Marketing Management / Cooperative Management / AgriBusiness Management / Rural Development Management Internship Certificate (if applicable).

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts. 

NCDC Young Professional Posts 2023: 32 Years 

Check notification for relaxation in age limit. 

NCDC Jobs 2023: Selection Process 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of  interview/personal discussion. Short listing of candidates will be done on the basis of academic records/experience etc. Only  shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/personal discussion.
 
  
How To Apply For NCDC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format given in the notification.

FAQs

  • What are the Important Dates for NCDC Recruitment 2023?
    +
    Last date for submission of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.
  • What are the Jobs in NCDC Recruitment 2023?
    +
    National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has released detailed notification for Young Professional posts on its official website.

