NCERT Book for Class 12 English 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download

NCERT Books for Class 12 English: NCERT Textbook Development Teams for Class XII have designed the NCERT Class 12 English textbooks which are in sync with the latest CBSE 12th English syllabus 2023-24. All 2024 English Core and Elective Board Exam questions will come from these NCERT Class 12 English textbooks, for CBSE. These books cover all the required prose and poetry topics in the NCERT Curriculum and CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus. In fact, many state boards like UP Board, also prescribe NCERT textbooks for class 12 curriculum. 

Why is NCERT Class 12 English Book the Best?

The NCERT Class 12 English Book is the BEST choice for the CBSE 12th English board exam due to a multitude of compelling reasons. 

Firstly, NCERT textbooks are officially prescribed by CBSE and other state boards, signifying their alignment with the board's standards and requirements. 

Furthermore, the language used in NCERT textbooks is simple, to promote a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter. 

Lastly, NCERT these textbooks offer an abundance of questions and examples that serve as valuable tools for practice and revision. 

NCERT Class 12 English Book Chapter-wise PDF Download

Access the complete 2024 edition book PDF and chapter-wise PDFs below.

NCERT Class 12 Flamingo PDF Download

Chapter No.

Download Chapter-wise English Flamingo PDF

Chapter 1

The Last Lesson

Chapter 2

Lost Spring

Chapter 3

Deep Water

Chapter 4

The Rattrap

Chapter 5

Indigo

Chapter 6

Poets and Pancakes

Chapter 7

The Interview

Poem-1

My Mother at Sixty-six

Poem-2

Keeping Quiet

Poem-3

A Thing of Beauty

Poem-4

A Roadside Stand

Poem-5

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

NCERT ‍Class 12 Vistas PDF Downloads

Chapter No.

Download Chapter-wise English Vistas PDF

Chapter 1

The Third Level

Chapter 2

The Tiger King

Chapter 3

Journey To The End Of The Earth

Chapter 4

The Enemy

Chapter 5

On The Face of It

Chapter 6

Memories Of Childhood

NCERT Class 12 English Book PDF Download

(link available soon)

How is NCERT Class 12 English Book Helpful for the English Board Exam?

The NCERT Class 12 English textbooks are a valuable resource for CBSE Class 12 students because they offer:

The NCERT English book for Class 12 offers several advantages for students preparing for their board exams:

  1. Comprehensive Coverage: It covers the entire CBSE Class 12 English exam syllabus, ensuring that students acquire a thorough understanding of the subject as per requirements.
  2. Clarity and Simplicity: NCERT book simplifies complex economic concepts using real-life examples and case studies, making it easier for students to grasp the content.
  3. Alignment with Board Exam: The book's content is directly aligned with the CBSE Class 12 English board exam syllabus, enabling students to focus on the most relevant topics and concepts likely to appear in the exam.
  4. Examples and Practice Questions: NCERT English textbooks includes a variety of practice questions at the end of each chapter. These questions ensure that the students truly understand the crux of the chapter..
  5. Strong Foundation: Emphasising fundamental concepts and theories, NCERT Textbooks prepare students for board exams and establishes a strong foundation for competitive exams and further studies in English.

