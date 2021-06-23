NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 5 The Fundamental Unit of Life (Latest Edition)

The Fundamental Unit of Life chapter can be downloaded from here in PDF format. Students must read this chapter thoroughly and solve the questions given in the chapter to score well in their exams.

About Class 9 Science Chapter 5 The Fundamental Unit of Life

Class 9 Science Chapter 5 will let you know about the concepts related to the plant and animal cells. You will get to learn about the various cell organelles and their functions.

Major topics from the chapter are:

→ Introduction to Cell

→ Structural Organisation of a Cell

→ Plasma Membrane

→ Cell Wall

→ Nucleus

→ Cytoplasm

→ Endoplasmic Reticulum

→ Golgi Apparatus

→ Lysosomes

→ Mitochondria

→ Plastids

→ Vacuoles

→ Cell Division

Read below some important points from the summary of the chapter:

• The fundamental organisational unit of life is the cell.

• Cells are enclosed by a plasma membrane composed of lipids and proteins.

• The cell membrane is an active part of the cell. It regulates the movement of materials between the ordered interior of the cell and the outer environment.

• In plant cells, a cell wall composed mainly of cellulose is located outside the cell membrane.

The nucleus in eukaryotes is separated from the cytoplasm by double-layered membrane and it directs the life processes of the cell.

• The ER functions both as a passageway for intracellular transport and as a manufacturing surface.

• Chromoplasts that contain chlorophyll are called chloroplasts and they perform photosynthesis.

• The primary function of leucoplasts is storage.

• Most mature plant cells have a large central vacuole that helps to maintain the turgidity of the cell and stores important substances including wastes.

• Prokaryotic cells have no membrane-bound organelles,

