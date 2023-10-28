Explainer

List of Countries, Flags, Capitals and Languages for NCERT Geography Class 5 to 10

Isn’t it interesting to know that there are 195 countries in the world? Do you know their names and capitals? Refer to this article to know about the 195 countries, their capitals, flags, and their languages spoken. This article can be used for educational purposes for students from class 6 to class 12.

In a world that spans 195 sovеrеign statеs, еach onе is likе a uniquе puzzlе piеcе contributing to thе global mosaic. From thе bustling mеtropolisеs of Asia to thе pristinе wildеrnеss of Antarctica, and еvеrywhеrе in bеtwееn, our planеt is homе to an incrеdiblе divеrsity of culturеs, languagеs, and landscapеs. In this articlе, wе еmbark on a fascinating journеy to еxplorе all thе countriеs, rеvеaling thеir distinct flags, and capitals. 

From thе iconic stars and stripеs of thе Unitеd Statеs to thе intricatе dеsign of Nеpal's flag, thеsе symbols rеprеsеnt thе idеntity and aspirations of nations. Capitals, thе bеating hеarts of countriеs, rangе from thе historic trеasurеs of Europе to thе bustling mеgacitiеs of Asia. And whеn it comеs to currеnciеs, еach country's monеtary unit tеlls a story of еconomic history and stability. This South Asian giant, oftеn dеscribеd as a subcontinеnt in itsеlf, is a land of staggеring divеrsity. With a flag adornеd by saffron, whitе, and grееn, and fеaturing a navy bluе Ashoka Chakra at its cеntеr, India's flag rеflеcts its rich history and aspirations. Thе capital city, Nеw Dеlhi, is a vibrant blеnd of anciеnt traditions and modеrn innovation, housing kеy govеrnmеnt institutions such as thе Rashtrapati Bhavan and thе Indian Parliamеnt. In class 6, the students study about the country India in detail in Chapter 6: Our Country - India of the book ‘The Earth: Our Habitat’. In class 7, the students get to know about the great deserts of Africa in detail in chapter 7: Life in the Deserts of the book ‘Our Environment’. In class 8, the students study a about the major undertakings of land, industries, heritage of different countries in different chapters in geography book ‘Resources and Development’. As the students move towards secondary and senior secondary classes from class 9 to class 12, various chapters of the political science books, geography books, history books and economics books cover themes and chapters on World Politics, World History, World Geography and World Economy. The class 11 Geography books ‘Fundamentals of Physical Geography’ and ‘Practical Work in Geography; as well as the class 12 Geography Books ‘Fundamentals of Human Geography’ provide detailed information to students about the geography of different countries. The NCERT social science books from class 6 to class 12 provide great learning opportunities for students to learn about different countries in detail through the different chapters which are mentioned in the NCERT curriculum. Thus, it is pertinent for the students to refer to a source like Atlas to know about the 195 countries of the world. This article is one of the complete resources for school students to learn about the various countries, their capitals, languages spoken and currencies. This knowledge will be helpful for the students in map work, quizzes, examinations etc. 

So, fastеn your sеatbеlts and prеparе to travеrsе thе globе. Whеthеr you'rе a sеasonеd travеlеr, an armchair еxplorеr, or a curious studеnt of thе world, this guidе will providе you with a comprеhеnsivе look at all thе countriеs, thеir flags, capitals, and currеnciеs. Lеt's еmbark on this еnlightеning journеy togеthеr and discovеr thе rich tapеstry of our global community.

S.NO.

Country

Flags

Capital

Languages Spoken

1

Afghanistan

 

Kabul

Persian, Pashto

2

Albania

 

Tirane

Italian

3

Algeria

 

Algiers

Arabic, Berber

4

Andorra

 

Andorra la Vella

Spanish, French, Portuguese

5

Angola

 

Luanda

Angolan, Portuguese

6

Antigua and Barbuda

 

Saint John’s

Antiguan and Barbudan

7

Argentina

 

Buenos Aires

Argentina, Spanish

8

Armenia

 

Yerevan

Armenian

9

Australia

 

Canberra

English

10

Austria

 

Vienna

German, English

11

Azerbaijan

 

Baku

Azerbaijani

12

The Bahamas

 

Nassau

English

13

Bahrain

 

Manama

Arabic, English

14

Bangladesh

 

Dhaka

Bengali, English

15

Barbados

 

Bridgetown

English

16

Belarus

 

Minsk

Belarusian, Russian

17

Belgium

 

Brussels

Dutch, French, German, English

18

Belize

 

Belmopan

English, Spanish, Kriol

19

Benin

 

Porto-Novo

French

20

Bhutan

 

Thimphu

Dzongkha

21

Bolivia

 

La Paz (administrative); Sucre (judicial)

Aymara, Quechua, Chiquitano, and Guaraní

22

Bosnia and Herzegovina

 

Sarajevo

Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian

23

Botswana

 

Gaborone

English, Tswana, Bantu languages, Khoisan languages 

24

Brazil

 

Brasilia

Portuguese, German

25

Brunei

 

Bandar Seri Begawan

Malay

26

Bulgaria

 

Sofia

Bulgarian

27

Burkina Faso

 

Ouagadougou

French, Fula, Jula

28

Burundi

 

Gitega

French, Kirundi, English, Swahili

29

Cambodia

 

Phnom Penh

Khmer

30

Cameroon

 

Yaounde

English, French

31

Canada

 

Ottawa

English, French

32

Cape Verde

 

Praia

Portuguese, Cape Verdean Creole

33

Central African Republic

 

Bangui

French, Sango

34

Chad

 

N’Djamena

Arabic, French

35

Chile

 

Santiago

Chilean Spanish

36

China

 

Beijing

Chinese

37

Colombia

 

Bogota

Spanish

38

Comoros

 

Moroni

Arabic, Comorian, French

39

Republic of the Congo

 

Brazzaville

French

40

Zimbabwe

 

Harare

Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Khoisan

41

Costa Rica

 

San Jose

Spanish

42

Cote d’Ivoire

 

Yamoussoukro (official); Abidjan (de facto)

French

43

Croatia

 

Zagreb

Croatian, English

44

Cuba

 

Havana

Spanish

45

Cyprus

 

Nicosia

Greek, Turkish, Armenian, English

46

Czech Republic

 

Prague

Czech, Slovak, Bulgarian

47

Denmark

 

Copenhagen

Danish, German, English

48

Djibouti

 

Djibouti

Arabic, French

49

Dominica

 

Roseau

English

50

Dominican Republic

 

Santo Domingo

Spanish

51

East Timor (Timor-Leste)

 

Dili

Portuguese, Tetum

52

Ecuador

 

Quito

Spanish, Quechua, Kichwa, Shuar

53

Egypt

 

Cairo

Arabic, Coptic, English

54

El Salvador

 

San Salvador

Spanish

55

Equatorial Guinea

 

Malabo

French, Portuguese, Spanish

56

Eritrea

 

Asmara

Tigrinya, Arabic, Italian

57

Estonia

 

Tallinn

Estonian, Russian

58

Ethiopia

 

Addis Ababa

Afar, Amharic, Oromo, Somali, Tigrinya

59

Fiji

 

Suva

English, Fijian, Fiji Hindi

60

Finland

 

Helsinki

Finnish, Swedish

61

France

 

Paris

French

62

Gabon

 

Libreville

French

63

The Gambia

 

Banjul

English

64

Georgia

 

Tbilisi

Georgian

65

Germany

 

Berlin

German

66

Ghana

 

Accra

English

67

Greece

 

Athens

Greek

68

Grenada

 

Saint George’s

English

69

Guatemala

 

Guatemala City

Spanish

70

Guinea

 

Conakry

French

71

Guinea-Bissau

 

Bissau

Portuguese

72

Guyana

 

Georgetown

English

73

Haiti

 

Port-au-Prince

French

74

Honduras

 

Tegucigalpa

Spanish

75

Hungary

 

Budapest

Hunagarian

76

Iceland

 

Reykjavik

Icelandic

77

India

 

New Delhi

Hindi, English, 22 official languages; Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Meitei (Manipuri), Marathi, Nepali, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

78

Indonesia

 

Jakarta

Indonesian, Malay

79

Iran

 

Tehran

Persian

80

Iraq

 

Baghdad

Arabic, Kurdish

81

Ireland

 

Dublin

Irish, English

82

Israel

 

Jerusalem*

Hebrew

83

Italy

 

Rome

Italian, French

84

Jamaica

 

Kingston

English, Jamaican Patois

85

Japan

 

Tokyo

Japanese

86

Jordan

 

Amman

Circassian, Chechen Armenian

87

Kazakhstan

 

Nur Sultan

Kazakh, Russian

88

Kenya

 

Nairobi

English, Swahili

89

Kiribati

 

Tarawa Atoll

English, Gilbertese

90

North Korea

 

Pyongyang

Korean

91

South Korea

 

Seoul

Korean

92

Kuwait

 

Kuwait City

Arabic,

93

Kyrgyzstan

 

Bishkek

kyrgyz

94

Laos

 

Vientiane

Lao

95

Latvia

 

Riga

Latvian

96

Lebanon

 

Beirut

Arabic, English, French

97

Lesotho

 

Maseru

Sotho, English

98

Liberia

 

Monrovia

English

99

Libya

 

Tripoli

Arabic

100

Liechtenstein

 

Vaduz

German

101

Lithuania

 

Vilnius

Lithuanian

102

Luxembourg

 

Luxembourg

French, German, Luxembourgish

103

Macedonia

 

Skopje

Macedonian

104

Madagascar

 

Antananarivo

French, Malagasy

105

Malawi

 

Lilongwe

English, Chichewa

106

Malaysia

 

Kuala Lumpur

Malay

107

Maldives

 

Male

Dhivehi, English

108

Mali

 

Bamako

Bambara, Bobo, French

109

Malta

 

Valletta

Maltese, English

110

Marshall Islands

 

Majuro

English, Marshallese

111

Mauritania

 

Nouakchott

Arabic

112

Mauritius

 

Port Louis

English, Mauritian Creole

113

Mexico

 

Mexico City

Spanish

114

Federated States of Micronesia

 

Palikir

English

115

Moldova

 

Chisinau

Romanian

116

Monaco

 

Monte Carlo

French

117

Mongolia

 

Ulaanbaatar

Mongolian

118

Montenegro

 

Podgorica

Montenegrin

119

Morocco

 

Rabat

Arabic, Berber

120

Mozambique

 

Maputo

Portuguese

121

Myanmar (Burma)

 

Nay Pyi Taw

Burmese, English

122

Namibia

 

Windhoek

English, German, Afrikaans

123

Nauru

 

no official capital; government offices in Yaren District

English, Nauruan

124

Nepal

 

Kathmandu

Nepali

125

Netherlands

 

Amsterdam; The Hague (seat of government)

Dutch, English

126

New Zealand

 

Wellington

English, Maori

127

Nicaragua

 

Managua

Spanish

128

Niger

 

Niamey

French, Arabic

129

Nigeria

 

Abuja

English

130

Norway

 

Oslo

Norwegian, Sami language, English

131

Oman

 

Muscat

Arabic

132

Pakistan

 

Islamabad

Urdu, English

133

Palau

 

Melekeok

English, Palauan

134

Palestine

 

Ramallah, East Jerusalem

Arabic, English, Hebrew

135

Panama

 

Panama City

Spanish

136

Papua New Guinea

 

Port Moresby

English

137

Paraguay

 

Asuncion

Spanish, Guarani

138

Peru

 

Lima

Peruvian Spanish, Quechua

139

Philippines

 

Manila

Filipino, English

140

Poland

 

Warsaw

Polish, English

141

Portugal

 

Lisbon

Portuguese, English

142

Qatar

 

Doha

Arabic

143

Romania

 

Bucharest

Romanian, German, Armenian

144

Russia

 

Moscow

Russian

145

Rwanda

 

Kigali

English, French

146

Saint Kitts and Nevis

 

Basseterre

English

147

Saint Lucia

 

Castries

English

148

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

 

Kingstown

English

149

Samoa

 

Apia

English, Samoan

150

San Marino

 

San Marino

Italian

151

Sao Tome and Principe

 

Sao Tome

Portuguese

152

Saudi Arabia

 

Riyadh

Arabic

153

Senegal

 

Dakar

French

154

Serbia

 

Belgrade

Serbian

155

Seychelles

 

Victoria

English, French, Seychellois Creole

156

Sierra Leone

 

Freetown

English

157

Singapore

 

Singapore

English, Malay

158

Slovakia

 

Bratislava

Slovak, German

159

Slovenia

 

Ljubljana

Slovene, Hungarian

160

Solomon Islands

 

Honiara

English

161

Somalia

 

Mogadishu

Somali

162

South Africa

 

Pretoria (administrative); Cape Town (legislative); Bloemfontein (judiciary)

Arabic

163

South Sudan

 

Juba

English, Bari

164

Spain

 

Madrid

Spanish, French, Portuguese

165

Sri Lanka

 

Colombo; Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte (legislative)

Sinhala, Tamil, English

166

Sudan

 

Khartoum

Arabic, English

167

Suriname

 

Paramaribo

Dutch

168

Swaziland

 

Mbabane

Swazi

169

Sweden

 

Stockholm

French

170

Switzerland

 

Berne

French, German

171

Syria

 

Damascus

Arabic

172

Taiwan

 

Taipei

Mandarin, Chinese

173

Tajikistan

 

Dushanbe

Tajik

174

Tanzania

 

Dar es Salaam; Dodoma (legislative)

Swahili, English

175

Thailand

 

Bangkok

Thai

176

Togo

 

Lome

French

177

Tonga

 

Nuku’alofa

English, Tongan

178

Trinidad and Tobago

 

Port-of-Spain

English

179

Tunisia

 

Tunis

Arabic

180

Turkey

 

Ankara

Turkish

181

Turkmenistan

 

Ashgabat

Turkmen

182

Tuvalu

 

Vaiaku village, Funafuti province

Tuvaluan, English

183

Uganda

 

Kampala

English, Swahili

184

Ukraine

 

Kiev

Ukrainian

185

United Arab Emirates

 

Abu Dhabi

Arabic

186

United Kingdom

 

London

English

187

United States of America

 

Washington D.C.

English

188

Uruguay

 

Montevideo

Spanish

189

Uzbekistan

 

Tashkent

Uzbek, Russian

190

Vanuatu

 

Port-Vila

English, French, Bislama

191

Vatican City 

 

Vatican City

Italian, Latin

192

Venezuela

 

Caracas

Spanish, Venezuelan

193

Vietnam

 

Hanoi

Vietnamese

194

Yemen

 

Sanaa

Arabic

195

Zambia

 

Lusaka

English

 

 

 

 

