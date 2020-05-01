Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography: Chapter 5 - Natural Vegetation & Wildlife (Social Science) and prepare for CBSE Class 9 Social Science exam. Links to access other important articles are also available here.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography: Chapter 5 - Natural Vegetation & Wildlife (Social Science):

1. Choose the right answer from the four alternatives given below:

(i) To which one of the following types of vegetation does rubber belong to?

(a) Tundra

(b) Tidal

(c) Himalayan

(d) Tropical Evergreen

Answer:

(d) Tropical Evergreen

(ii) Cinchona trees are found in the areas of rainfall more than

(a) 100 cm

(b) 50 cm

(c) 70 cm

(d) less than 50 cm

Answer:

(a) 100 cm

(iii) In which of the following state is the Simlipal bio-reserve located?

(a) Punjab

(b) Delhi

(c) Odisha

(d) West Bengal

Answer:

(c) Odisha

(iv) Which one of the following bio-reserves of India is not included in the world

network of bioreserve?

(a) Manas

(b) Nilgiri

(c) Gulf of Mannar

(d) Nanda Devi

Answer:

(a) Manas

2. Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) What factors are responsible for the distribution of plants and animals in India?

Answer:

Relief factor: Land, Soil

Climate factor: Temperature, Photoperiod (Sunlight), Precipitation

(ii) What is a bio-reserve? Give two examples.

Answer:

Bio-reserve is legally protected areas meant to preserve biological diversity. Example: Sundarbans & Nanda Devi.

(iii) Name two animals having habitat in tropical and montane type of vegetation.

Answer:

Tropical: Tiger, pig

Montane: Kashmir stag, spotted deer

3. Distinguish between

(i) Flora and Fauna

Answer:

Flora Fauna The term flora is used to denote plants of a particular region or period. The species of animals are referred to as fauna.

(ii) Tropical Evergreen and Deciduous forests

Answer:

Tropical Evergreen Deciduous forests These forests are restricted to heavy rainfall areas of the Western Ghats and the island groups of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, upper parts of Assam and Tamil Nadu coast. They are at their best in areas having more than 200 cm of rainfall with a short dry season. The trees reach great heights up to 60 metres or even above. The dry deciduous forests are found in areas having rainfall between 100 cm and 70 cm. These forests are found in the rainier parts of the Peninsular plateau and the plains of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. There are open stretches, in which teak, sal, peepal and neem grow. A large part of this region has been cleared for cultivation and some parts are used for grazing.

4. Name different types of Vegetation found in India and describe the vegetation of high altitudes.

Answer:

Different types of vegetation found in India are

(i) Tropical Evergreen Forests

(ii) Tropical Deciduous Forests

(iii) Tropical Thorn Forests and Scrubs

(iv) Montane Forests

(v) Mangrove Forests

At high altitudes, generally, more than 3,600 metres above the sea level, temperate forests and grasslands give way to the Alpine vegetation. Silver fir, junipers, pines and birches are the common trees of these forests. At higher altitudes, mosses and lichens form part of tundra vegetation.

5. Quite a few species of plants and animals are endangered in India. Why?

Answer:

The main causes for this major are hunting by greedy hunters for commercial purposes. Pollution due to chemical and industrial waste, acid deposits, introduction of alien species and reckless cutting of the forests to bring land under cultivation and habitation.

6. Why has India a rich heritage of flora and fauna?

Answer:

It is because India has different types of soil and diverse relief & climate factors.

Note: Depending on the marks of the questions asked in the exam. Students might need to add more points to the answer

