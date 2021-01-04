NCL Additional Result 2021 Out for Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr-C @nclcil.in, Check Document Verification Schedule

NCL Additional Result 2021: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has declared the additional result for the post of Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr-C on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the written exam for Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr-C posts can check the additional result available on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) - nclcil.in/.

As per the short notification released by NCL, the list of additional result for scrutiny of original documents on account of re-evaluation of OMRs answered for SET-D question booklet for the post of Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr-C has been uploaded on its official website.

The notification further says," Notice No. E-693 dated 01/01/2021 vide which the re-evaluated marks in respect of candidates appeared and answered SET D Question Booklet in the written test for the posts of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C was published, the following candidates have been become eligible to be included in the list of shortlisted candidates for scrutiny of Original Documents published vide Notice no E-459 dated 05/12/2020/"

Now candidates appeared in the additional result will have to appear for Document Verification scheduled on 08/09 January 2021 as the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the original documents with them during Document Verification round.

