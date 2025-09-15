UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2025: Union Public Service Commission has organized the written exam for National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 on September 14, 2025. The Commission will soon release the official answer key for both Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) papers on its official website.

UPSC NDA Answer Key 2025 Download

The provisional answer key will be released in pdf format by the UPSC. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
UPSC NDA Answer Key 2025 Link

NDA Answer Key 2024 Highlight

The NDA exam is conducted twice a year at various examination centres in the country. Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear in the SSB interview and other round.Check below the important points of the NDA Answer Key for Mathematics and GAT.

Name of the Commission

Union Public Service Commission

Exam Name

National Defence Academy Exam (NDA) I 2024

UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date 

September 14

Exam Mode

Offline

Types of Questions

MCQs

Subjects 

 Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT)

UPSC Official Portal

upsc.gov.in

How to Download Official NDA Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the official UPSC NDA 2 answer key given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Move to the “Examination” tab on the homepage
  • Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select “Answer Keys”
  • Step 4: Now click on “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination” on the home page.
  • Step 5: Open the NDA 2 2025 answer key files for both Mathematics and GAT in a new window.
  • Step 6: Download the PDF files and save them for future reference.

NDA Result 2025

Once the provisional answer key will be shared by the UPSC, candidates can raise their objections if any through the official website. The objections raised by the candidates will be evaluated by the experts and then the final answer key will be released. After the conclusion of all these steps, the result will be announced for the UPSC NDA. The result will be announced on the official website of UPSC in a PDF format.

 

